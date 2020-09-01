Keep jobs in this country
People complain. I pay for the people who do not work in my taxes. Business owners send work oversees to get it done cheaper. On “Shark Tank,” they say, “Let’s get those manufacturing costs down and you have a deal.” Well, let’s tax the products on the way back into this country so they pay for the people not working, instead of paying a decent wage in this country so people can earn a decent wage and make the country strong together, stronger than ever. Let’s think hard about this.
Police are doing a bad job? Where are their bosses? If anyone does a bad job, their boss comes to see them and makes plain to change their behavior or fire them. It happens to you and me, so why not them? We have to be better than this.
As a nation, are we ready to save ourselves? It’s going to be a lot of hard work. Vote, make people do their job. For the good of all, stay informed. Keep jobs in our country.
Caroline Gray
Ocean City
Can’t watch kneeling NBA
How can flag-waving Americans watch NBA games where all the players and coaches are kneeling for the national anthem? Where thousands and thousands of men and women gave their lives so they can watch a game that means nothing?
So sad. Wake up America.
Art Donath Sr.
Corbin City
Only shoot in the leg
Regarding the recent story, “Man shot by Ventnor police ‘advanced on officers’ with broken bottle, attorney general says”:
I believe a bullet in the leg would have stopped Amir Johnson and he might still be alive.
Dee Evangelisti
Somers Point
Statues racially targeted
I’m white and I’m tired of hearing about racism. In some way everyone is a racist. Taking down only statues of white leaders is racist. The only way I believe this should be done is to remove every statue, monument and street name of all colors in the USA and never put up another to honor anyone in this country.
I also believe the government should warn everyone that looting and burning property will bring a response with live ammo. That would stop the attacks.
William Eberle
Linwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.