Voice of the People, Oct. 9, 2022

Snowden a traitor, not a whistleblower

As a 36 year intelligence professional who was a senior associate at the firm which employed Edward Snowden and a production manager at the National Security Agency, I take great umbrage at the recent Associated Press article that identifies him as whistleblower. To do so belittles the true heroic whistleblowers that have stood on principle and risked much in the service to their fellow citizens and country.

Snowden was a low level computer-literate worker bee who was trusted with some of the highest clearances this country allows and had access to an incredible amount of information based on his assignment. Not only did Snowden’s breach reveal unique intelligence sources that are the craft’s lifeblood, it put an incalculable number of lives in jeopardy and did irreparable harm to national security.

As a Russian citizen who betrayed his country, Snowden would be dead by now. Snowden is no righteous whistleblower, he is a traitor with a capital T.

Scott L. Rome

Margate

Attacks on Jews attack all of us

Recently, many Brigantine residents woke to find a bag of anti-Semitic literature in their walkways. While this was a non-violent act, nonetheless it created an atmosphere of fear and disgust throughout the island.

My father, a Catholic, along with many dads and granddads was a member of the Greatest Generation. There were 16 million brave American men who fought to stop Nazism and Fascism from spreading to the U.S. What would my Dad, my hero, say to me if he was visiting Brigantine that day?

Without hesitation, Dad would tell me that we should stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community before repercussions affect our way of life, values and unity. I was proud to be part of the Solidarity Event held recently in Brigantine. But my father would say there is more to be done. In education system and in public debate, we must address why attacks on Jews are attacks on all of us. The country was established in order to gain religious freedom. We must ensure that our fellow Americans of the Jewish faith can live as freely and safely as the rest of us.

Mary Ann Kozack

Brigantine