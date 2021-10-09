Voice of the People, Oct. 9, 2021

Jim Newman

Washington, D.C.

Afghanistan exit Biden’s big blunder

Where was President Biden as the Taliban progressively took over Afghanistan on their way to capture Kabul? After a 20 year fruitless effort and billions of American dollars wasted, the current administration thought it best to let a terrorist organization call the shots.

Fellow Americans should have been the first to return home. Instead, this feckless administration decided to leave $90 billion of taxpayer-purchased sophisticated military equipment, supplies and vehicles there for the Taliban.

Biden stated, “90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave.” What happened to no Americans left behind? Now hundreds or more Americans are trapped there, subjected to the whims of terrorists. This includes adults, school children, pets and service animals. People wouldn’t find this acceptable if a family member or friend was stuck there.

Moreover, Biden has never accepted responsibility or even apologized for the deaths of those 13 brave service members whose deaths could have been avoided. This abhorrent behavior comes from a man who actually bragged about the current success of this operation.