Voice of the People, Oct. 9, 2020

Even if you helped shape the greatest country on Earth, you shouldn’t be honored if you owned slaves. Is that how it is? Heck, let’s stop celebrating Christopher Columbus because he indirectly caused the death of American Indians. It doesn’t matter that he paved the way for Vespucci and Magellan and the Pilgrims and countless other explorers to settle in America. Let’s get rid of all memory of Andrew Jackson because he expatriated the American Indians from the ever-growing USA.

Yes, slavery (and racism in general) is wrong and was wrong, even back then when few thought it so. However, the good things that these men did for the country outweigh the bad things. Washington, of course, led the United States (albeit aided by France) to victory over the British in the Revolutionary War. Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence and Richard Stockton signed it, as well as Benjamin Franklin, who also signed the Constitution and the Treaty of Paris, not to mention his discoveries and science. Columbus paved the way for the conquest of America, (and the conversion of many souls to Christianity) and Jackson is one of the reasons why the United States was not crushed by the allied British, Canadians and American Indians in the War of 1812.