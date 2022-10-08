Voice of the People, Oct. 8, 2022

Loading student debt on others is unfair

“The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their proper names,” Confucius said. With that in mind, we must acknowledge that the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent in the student loan forgiveness plan is not really forgiveness at all; it is, in fact, the transfer of loans from one group of people to another.

Debts that were mutually agreed upon between students and lenders are now going to become debts to people who neither agreed to nor benefitted by these obligations. Why should people who worked for years to pay off their own loans now be required to pay other people’s loans? Why should parents who took first or second mortgages to help their children get out of debt now have to pay someone else’s debts? Why should people who could not afford to go to college pay for other people who apparently could not afford it either but just decided to go anyway.

Sadder yet is the message we are sending to our young people about responsibility and the value of giving and keeping your word. Perhaps future students will delay paying while they wait for the next “forgiveness” plan. This is a bad decision which shows no forethought, no fairness and certainly no wisdom.

Cathe Mappin

Northfield

Cellphones in classrooms undermine learning

At one time, chewing gum in class was forbidden because it was considered a distraction. How is that students are allowed to keep cellphones within reach?

It stands to reason that they will never fully comprehend and absorb what is being imparted if they are not completely attentive to the teacher.

Their lack of full and complete attention is also an insult to their educators.

Frani Cavallaro

Ventnor