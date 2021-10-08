Voice of the People, Oct. 8, 2021

Less politics and religion
Politics and religion do not mix. Nor does the church have the authority to regulate a woman’s body or thoughts.
Seems these days, politicians do what’s right for themselves to garner votes, playing up to those whom they feel will benefit their platform, right or wrong.
For example, in the presidential election, Joe Biden and company played up to minorities. Was it real or false? But it sure placed he and his constituents in the Oval Office accompanied by a group of not-so-honest players.
Former President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Democrat elected in 1964, summoned a group, titled the Credentials Committee, to quiet the African Americans storming the party convention, wishing to be heard.
I think Johnson was not too favorably inclined towards the minority, but he professed to be in the party of the minority.
Texas recently attempted to override the Roe vs. Wade decision to allow women to have abortions no matter the reason. The Supreme Court made this the law of the land.
Terminating birth within a reasonable time of conception is reasonable and not a disaster as some profess as good Christians, Catholics or whatever group does not agree with abortions. And what right has the pope to determine and make laws that he has no idea about. Think of the ungodly goings on in the church because priests are not permitted to have sex the normal way — the horror stories, kept under the hats of the pope or bishops.
I feel strongly that many children are ushered into this world without their say, due to the unruly nature of those who have no conception of true love for others or themselves. A person who cannot love is deprived of God’s greatest gifts.
Too much politics and religion, and not enough common sense in this land of the free.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove
A.C. worker bonuses wrong use for aid
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Atlantic City fumbles bonuses for city workers and taxpayers”:
The editorial is spot on. The funds the city is getting are not for bonuses. The money should or could be used to clean up the city properties that are in desperate need. Anyone can drive around the city and see the trash on lots and buildings in need of demolition.
As a property owner and taxpayer in the city, I personally think this money should be spent more wisely.
Rocco Pepino
Atlantic City