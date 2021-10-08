Voice of the People, Oct. 8, 2021

Less politics and religion

Politics and religion do not mix. Nor does the church have the authority to regulate a woman’s body or thoughts.

Seems these days, politicians do what’s right for themselves to garner votes, playing up to those whom they feel will benefit their platform, right or wrong.

For example, in the presidential election, Joe Biden and company played up to minorities. Was it real or false? But it sure placed he and his constituents in the Oval Office accompanied by a group of not-so-honest players.

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Democrat elected in 1964, summoned a group, titled the Credentials Committee, to quiet the African Americans storming the party convention, wishing to be heard.

I think Johnson was not too favorably inclined towards the minority, but he professed to be in the party of the minority.

Texas recently attempted to override the Roe vs. Wade decision to allow women to have abortions no matter the reason. The Supreme Court made this the law of the land.