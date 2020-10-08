 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Oct. 8, 2020
Voice of the People, Oct. 8, 2020

Keep casino smoking ban

The one thing in my opinion that Gov. Phil Murphy did right was the continuation of the casino smoking ban. There is a push for that ban to remain permanent, even after COVID-19. This is 2020 and this ban has to remain permanent.

Billy Hackett

Brigantine

US needs a virus index

Do we have a hazard index for the virus? Naught. Yes! We have R-naught or R-zero given as Ro. We have indexes for weather, terror threats, and hurricanes; so why can’t we accept a virus index? We have not been educated. You can have this index from the virus data if those in charge would calculate it and give it to us daily.

What is Ro? It is the ratio of the number of contacts the virus makes to the number of recovered plus deaths. It is the basis of models for the virus and can be calculated daily from the data for a particular region.

For Ro greater than 1, the virus is making more people infected than the total of those recovering and dying. Viruses grow exponentially, and Ro greater than 1 would have a positive growth. For Ro less than 1, the virus would be decaying. What makes Ro 1? A very contagious virus, a lot of human contact, no protection. What makes Ro less than 1? Avoid contact, wear a mask, a lot of people quickly recover or die.

I calculated Ro for the USA data from July 22 to Aug 22. We are greater than 1, and mostly above 2, but slightly decreasing. Let’s see what happens when the kids return to school and football.

Dr. James G. Quintiere

Margate

Pope/abortion conflict

I recently watched a political ad by Joe Biden in which he quoted Pope John Paul II. As the potential leader of the Democratic Party which supports late stage abortion, it might be best if he refrain from quoting any leader within the Catholic Church, especially a pope. Maybe he doesn’t mind being a hypocrite.

Barbara Chojnacki

Ocean View

