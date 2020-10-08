Voice of the People, Oct. 8, 2020

Keep casino smoking ban

The one thing in my opinion that Gov. Phil Murphy did right was the continuation of the casino smoking ban. There is a push for that ban to remain permanent, even after COVID-19. This is 2020 and this ban has to remain permanent.

Billy Hackett

Brigantine

US needs a virus index

Do we have a hazard index for the virus? Naught. Yes! We have R-naught or R-zero given as Ro. We have indexes for weather, terror threats, and hurricanes; so why can’t we accept a virus index? We have not been educated. You can have this index from the virus data if those in charge would calculate it and give it to us daily.

What is Ro? It is the ratio of the number of contacts the virus makes to the number of recovered plus deaths. It is the basis of models for the virus and can be calculated daily from the data for a particular region.