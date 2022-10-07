Voice of the People, Oct. 7, 2022

Emissions cut negligible without other nations

The United States government has taken up the cause of reducing carbon emissions of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas. The end result will supposedly have an impact on the reduction of global warming.

Have China, India and Russia joined the United States in the crusade to lower carbon emissions of fossil fuel in their respective countries? I am not aware that China, India and Russia are actually concerned with the impact of global warming.

Until there is a concerted effort by these three countries, what the United States attempts to accomplish will at best have a negligible impact in the long run.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Liz Cheney a voice of integrity, reason

Regarding the recent column by Joe Battenfeld, “Arrogant Liz Cheney crushed by voters”:

Hopefully, Liz Cheney will win recognition for her courage and for being a solid patriot interested in preserving America’s democracy, more interested in her country and others than herself. Battenfeld’s disparaging comments about Cheney overlook that she garnered 49,316 votes in Wyoming’s at-large congressional primary election — not enough to beat her opponent, but not too shabby.

Cheney has not wavered in regarding the Jan. 6 uprising and its despicable players in that horrific attack on the Capitol, the results of which will be revealed as she and the committee finalize and report their findings.

Battenfeld stated, “You don’t survive a landslide loss in your home state and go on to lead a national crusade.” I suggest she is already leading a crusade with remarkable clarity, dignity, honesty and a genuine sense of purpose. Her political plans are unknown, but whatever role she assumes will be performed with integrity and a voice of reason. I am not convinced that the Democrats will abandon her, as Battenfeld suggests, “once she’s finished with her usefulness on the Jan. 6th Committee.” Cheney has unfinished business beyond her committee work. Her usefulness is derived from an altruistic spirit, and like the legendary phoenix she will emerge a robust symbol of renewal, rebirth and passion, not “relegated to the dust bin of history” as Battenfeld so crudely suggests.

Daniel N. Walters

Margate