Voice of the People, Oct. 7, 2021

Capitol police killing deserved a trial
How can a Capitol Hill police officer, Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd, shoot an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt, and get away with it? She was not an immediate threat to anyone and was at a safe distance from Lt. Byrd. Police are only supposed to shoot when their life or someone else’s life are in immediate danger.
Does that mean that every police officer who shoots someone should be able use the same reasoning or defense that the Capitol prosecutor used to dismiss the charges against this officer? Something is wrong here.
Robert Carpenter
Egg Harbor City
Speak out against Republican actions
I was only a first grader when U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy made it his mission to lock up/silence/destroy those who may have thought differently from him about Communism. He believed that their actions were criminal and seditious. He used the power of his office and innocent citizens were ruined simply because of association with others or were reported by their friends or neighbors. This was a most unfortunate time in America’s history as it relates to people’s rights and the search for truth.
And now 71 years later, Kevin McCarthy, in a misguided attempt, seems to be trying to protect those who rioted at the Capitol. They challenged the wishes of a majority of voters. I think this is a different approach to the same thought process: If you are not on my side, you are a traitor. And so, he seems to want to punish some for helping to find the truth and use the power of his office to make and enforce actions against them.
In the case of the esteemed governor of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, the Wild West continues with offering financial bounties to people to turn in providers of abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
If these actions are not for you, speak out, stand up and be counted.
Frances Worrell
Ocean City
War on terror not over
Despite President Biden’s decree that the war is over, it isn’t, and won’t be for a long time. It can be soundly argued that the same enemy who helped facilitate 9/11 is now much stronger, better armed and more motivated.
While the Taliban is currently struggling to lead a country sooner than it thought and is in dire need of money and positions like air traffic controllers and pilots, their fortunes may not be as dire as Biden is messaging. Their swift victory over the U.S. and Afghan forces consumed few men, weapons or ammunition, and they now control a modern infrastructure.
They also gained weapons, ammunition and increased ground support due to our exit debacle and demonstration of disloyalty to abandoned fellow Americans and those imperiled Afghanis who made the mistake of helping us fight the Taliban for 20 years.
Regarding money and skill positions, even if the equipment left behind was rendered unusable, our adversaries will still pay for it. They’ll also provide humanitarian aid, pilots, engineers etc. as will many Afghan neighbors.
The problem is that we declared that we’re done fighting, but the radical Muslim jihadists of the Taliban did not. Has anyone seen a peace treaty? No. In fact Biden’s team stated they don’t trust the Taliban and that ISIS and Al Qaeda are already in Afghanistan, as they were before 9/11.
More worrisome, it appears many Afghanis airlifted to the U.S. lack any credentials and it isn’t a stretch to believe some may be terrorists who will likely be released into our country, potentially creating sleeper cells like those that demolished the Twin Towers.
No, this war is not over. President Bush said the war on terror would take decades and may always require committed resources away from home, to avoid bloodshed at home. We failed to teach our children adequately about the threat and our citizenry is complacent. I pray I never witness another 9/11 type event, but I am less confident now than I was immediately following that horrific day. We left citizens behind enemy lines.
Vaughan M. Reale
Margate
A.C. sand sculpture great 9/11 memorial
Regarding the recent story, “Two families with Atlantic City roots have spent the past 20 years since 9/11 healing together”:
Another spectacular sculpture of two Atlantic County residents at Jackson and the Boardwalk by John Gowdy and Laura Cimador-Gowdy was a must see. It memorialized Victor J. Saracini, captain of Flight 175, and John P. O’Neill, formally of the FBI and director of security at the World Trade Center. Their likeness was amazing.