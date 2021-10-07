Voice of the People, Oct. 7, 2021

Capitol police killing deserved a trial

How can a Capitol Hill police officer, Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd, shoot an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt, and get away with it? She was not an immediate threat to anyone and was at a safe distance from Lt. Byrd. Police are only supposed to shoot when their life or someone else’s life are in immediate danger.

Does that mean that every police officer who shoots someone should be able use the same reasoning or defense that the Capitol prosecutor used to dismiss the charges against this officer? Something is wrong here.

Robert Carpenter

Egg Harbor City

Speak out against Republican actions

I was only a first grader when U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy made it his mission to lock up/silence/destroy those who may have thought differently from him about Communism. He believed that their actions were criminal and seditious. He used the power of his office and innocent citizens were ruined simply because of association with others or were reported by their friends or neighbors. This was a most unfortunate time in America’s history as it relates to people’s rights and the search for truth.