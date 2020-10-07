Voice of the People, Oct. 7, 2020

No consent to vote change
Most people can agree that we want fair elections but like the meaning of democracy itself, there are important differences as to what fair is. The proposition that voters can’t be expected to stand in a line 6 feet apart with a mask is pure propaganda.
The same people have been standing in similar lines to shop at department and grocery stores or pick up a bottle of wine since we were first told it was necessary to bend the curve. Mail-in voting is already available for those who want to vote that way.
In the many decades that I have been voting, I have never experienced long lines that required several hours of waiting. If this is problem in some areas the remedy is more machines and polling stations.
Mailing unsolicited ballots benefits the political party that dominates the governing of cities. These ballots are out there to be harvested by people going door to door to help people fill out the ballots. Who will police implementation of street money and intimidation? Names like Calloway and Norcross come to mind.
I’ll let others deal with the invitation to commit fraud but how strong an odor is necessary for even the liars and cheaters to smell it? The quality of votes is at least as important as the quantity. Early voting is another spoiler for the democratic process.
Elections are about solving problems that affect all of us. This requires forging by compromise a governing consensus within the limits of the U.S. Constitution. If we want a loyal opposition between elections, we must be willing to listen to the other team before deciding that we are not persuaded. We are already dangerously close to civil war in this country.
Irv Cohen
Hammonton
All pay for biz tax hikes
Both Joe Biden’s and Phil Murphy’s tax plans depend on taxing businesses while claiming not to raise taxes on the public.
Yes, the businesses will pay those taxes, but in order to stay in business they need a profit margin. To maintain that margin, they will need to raise the price of their goods or services to cover Biden’s and Murphy’s taxes.
Who is actually paying those taxes. You, me and every consumer who purchases those goods and services.
Biden and Murphy are depending on the public to not realize that they are being taxed. It’s politicians’ version of the old bait and switch game.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!