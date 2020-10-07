Voice of the People, Oct. 7, 2020

No consent to vote change

Most people can agree that we want fair elections but like the meaning of democracy itself, there are important differences as to what fair is. The proposition that voters can’t be expected to stand in a line 6 feet apart with a mask is pure propaganda.

The same people have been standing in similar lines to shop at department and grocery stores or pick up a bottle of wine since we were first told it was necessary to bend the curve. Mail-in voting is already available for those who want to vote that way.

In the many decades that I have been voting, I have never experienced long lines that required several hours of waiting. If this is problem in some areas the remedy is more machines and polling stations.

Mailing unsolicited ballots benefits the political party that dominates the governing of cities. These ballots are out there to be harvested by people going door to door to help people fill out the ballots. Who will police implementation of street money and intimidation? Names like Calloway and Norcross come to mind.