Voice of the People, Oct. 6, 2022

Reduce federal tax on Social Security

Social Security recipients have failed to keep pace with inflation due to inequities in the way their annual COLA is determined.

Our astute legislators in Washington, being cognizant of this problem, are reportedly contemplating ways to adjust the COLA formula in an effort to help seniors fare better. Sounds encouraging, but don’t hold your breath. Most likely, nothing will be done because Democrats will stonewall any Republican ideas, and vice-versa. However, I have a simple suggestion that seemingly might work to assuage the plight of seniors and thereby enable them to live with less financial stress and inflation anxiety.

Once a retiree has reached their full retirement age, just stop taxing their Social Security income. Of course we all know that’s not likely to happen. However, at the very least, consideration should be given to subjecting a lesser portion of one’s Social Security income to taxation.

Many seniors contributed more than enough in federal taxes during their working years. If Congress can afford to spend $80 billion to hire more IRS agents, why not let some of these so-called financial wizards put their CPA heads together and come up with a less burdensome tax formula for retired seniors. A reduction in taxes, in and of itself, will help bridge the gap between the amount of the annual COLA and the rate of inflation without haggling over party politics, economic indices, intricate formulas and the like.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township

Student borrowers should repay loans

Regarding the plan to erase up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals: First, is this what we teach our kids, take out a loan and if you can’t pay it back don’t worry about it?

Joe Biden says you won’t have to pay it. Don’t kid yourself, that’s not how it works. Is he going to tell all these financial institutions they won’t get their money? Hell no. Keep an eye on your pay stubs and your taxes. All of us will have to pay, that’s socialism. He says he’s going to cancel an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. But you don’t pay a grant back.

We should tell kids to get a job and pay back the loans. If they want more money for college, each branch of the military has a college program.

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township

Baby bonds don’t require any work

Regarding the recent story, “DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap”:

The audacious honesty — “so I had fun” — from the person about whom the article was written is a cold slap in the face to those who dig deeper to achieve a better quality of life. How irresponsible to look to the government to cushion one’s life and provide a “brighter future” for which no real effort was made in the first place.

Frani Cavallaro

Ventnor