Voice of the People, Oct. 6, 2021

Prayer, religion needed

Has anyone noticed the quickly turning state of America? This seems as if rational thinking has gone upside down.

Sometimes parents are taking their cues from their children; yet children are being taught odd things. In some schools they are learning a different history; through their laptops and cell phones they find, censured of goodness, sometimes wrong answers. Have you noticed upon watching most channels on the TV before two minutes are up, immorality appears?

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil,” says Isaiah 5:12 in part. If there ever was a time to pray and put God back into our lives, it is now. Children, our most precious miracles, are in danger. Our way of life, our souls are in danger too. If we lose our direction, how can impressionable young people ever be the gifts they are meant to be?

Break out of the numbing, insidious spirit of the world. Get back to church, turn on and watch “The Waltons” again. Hope is just a prayer away.

Jacqueline Long

Galloway Township

Levinson praises county public health division