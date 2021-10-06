Voice of the People, Oct. 6, 2021

Prayer, religion needed
Has anyone noticed the quickly turning state of America? This seems as if rational thinking has gone upside down.
Sometimes parents are taking their cues from their children; yet children are being taught odd things. In some schools they are learning a different history; through their laptops and cell phones they find, censured of goodness, sometimes wrong answers. Have you noticed upon watching most channels on the TV before two minutes are up, immorality appears?
“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil,” says Isaiah 5:12 in part. If there ever was a time to pray and put God back into our lives, it is now. Children, our most precious miracles, are in danger. Our way of life, our souls are in danger too. If we lose our direction, how can impressionable young people ever be the gifts they are meant to be?
Break out of the numbing, insidious spirit of the world. Get back to church, turn on and watch “The Waltons” again. Hope is just a prayer away.
Jacqueline Long
Galloway Township
Levinson praises county public health division
I recently visited the Atlantic County Division of Public Health vaccination clinic at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood to receive my annual flu shot. The process was seamless. The staff could not have been any more professional or helpful. But this has always been my experience when dealing with the Division of Public Health, no matter what the circumstances. I was equally impressed when I received my COVID-19 vaccinations at Atlantic Cape Community College earlier this year. As many residents will remember, the Division of Public Health provided free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for several months at the college and also supported the vaccination mega site in Atlantic City.
No matter where I go in my travels throughout the county, I am often approached by someone who wants to share their own positive experience with the Division of Public Health. It is extremely gratifying to provide the resources to help protect the health and well-being of our residents. I am very proud of the job the employees of the Division of Public Health do, and even more so under the constant stress and challenges presented by the pandemic.
Atlantic County is fortunate to have high caliber employees throughout county government. Their compassion and dedication are unparalleled. Like their public health colleagues, they strive to maintain the quality of service the public has come to expect from Atlantic County government. They have my utmost respect and appreciation.
Dennis Levinson
Linwood
Atlantic County Executive