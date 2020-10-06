Voice of the People, Oct. 6, 2020

Expressway toll troubles

I have seen that the Atlantic City Expressway tolls are going up, which is not a problem but why are they going up to $1.35 and $4.35 when there are no coins being made? Who was the genius behind that move and on top of that, all of the change booths at certain sites were removed so where are we getting the quarters from?

I would like to know why haven’t they painted the toll booths and replaced the broken machines that have been on the highway for years. They need to be replaced and emptied more often.

Deborah Gunter

Atlantic City

For Amenhauser in Upper

In this age of partisan politics, I am reminded of the old adage, “All politics is local.” At a time when Americans are so laser focused on national politics, the strength of our democracy depends on understanding government on a local level, as well.

As a proud resident of Upper Township, last week I had an opportunity to meet an exciting new candidate who is running for Upper Township Committee. John Amenhauser spoke about his plans for the community, which would bring more cooperation between government and residents, while giving us a needed fresh voice at Upper Township Town Hall.