Voice of the People, Oct. 6, 2020

Expressway toll troubles
I have seen that the Atlantic City Expressway tolls are going up, which is not a problem but why are they going up to $1.35 and $4.35 when there are no coins being made? Who was the genius behind that move and on top of that, all of the change booths at certain sites were removed so where are we getting the quarters from?
I would like to know why haven’t they painted the toll booths and replaced the broken machines that have been on the highway for years. They need to be replaced and emptied more often.
Deborah Gunter
Atlantic City
For Amenhauser in Upper
In this age of partisan politics, I am reminded of the old adage, “All politics is local.” At a time when Americans are so laser focused on national politics, the strength of our democracy depends on understanding government on a local level, as well.
As a proud resident of Upper Township, last week I had an opportunity to meet an exciting new candidate who is running for Upper Township Committee. John Amenhauser spoke about his plans for the community, which would bring more cooperation between government and residents, while giving us a needed fresh voice at Upper Township Town Hall.
He is promising to promote term limits, which I agree is important in any community that wants to continue to grow and change in positive ways. I am impressed with his understanding of the role of the town committee and his commitment to transparency in government. I am excited to vote for Amenhauser for Upper Township Committee.
Janet Yunghans
Petersburg
Great column on socialism
Regarding the recent column by Kay C. James, “Future generations must learn myths, realities of socialism”:
This column by James about socialism is one of the finest articles I have seen in The Press. It is written so well and so simply that anyone can understand it.
This article should be read and discussed in every school and college. Everyone in the U.S. should read it. Keep in mind what happened in Argentina and Venezuela when they went to socialism. This was an excellent read.
Louis Schott
Galloway Township
