Voice of the People, Oct. 5, 2021

Confidence in elections essential to democracy
Donald Trump has been misrepresenting election fraud since he began his campaign in 2016. He has never been able to show evidence of significant fraud. After losing the 2020 election, he accelerated his claims about election fraud, claiming that the election was stolen from him. He lost more than 60 court cases claiming election irregularities. Then he abused the power of his office trying to coerce officials to overturn the election. Finally, he incited a mob that assaulted the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the Congress from certifying the vote.
Despite his unprecedented actions to remain in power, millions of people seem to still support him. Despite never showing any evidence of significant fraud, some of these people seem to believe that the election was stolen. Donald Trump spewed hate ever since he came on the political scene, especially at his rallies. I believe this hate of Democrats, the media, the deep state, immigrants and anyone who disagreed with him was embodied by many of his supporters. This hate allowed for the assault of the Capitol and the belief that the election was stolen.
If you have a hated enemy, it is easy to justify attacking him or to believe him capable of devious deeds. What is most concerning for the country, I believe Trump has corrupted an entire political party. Republican officeholders have greater knowledge of election procedures and greater information about the 2020 election than the general public. They must know that the election was fair. They act out of political expediency.
We can't have a democracy without confidence in elections. Self-serving politicians who turn their backs on democracy must be voted out of office or the America of 250 years is dead.
William J. Owens
Hammonton
Entitlements defaulting
"A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse over loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship." So Scottish history professor Alexander Tyler reportedly said in the 18th century.
The people we voted for are pilfering money from Medicare and Social Security, which will in turn default these programs in a few more years.
Giancarlo A. Ioannuci
Galloway Township