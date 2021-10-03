Voice of the People, Oct. 5, 2021

Confidence in elections essential to democracy

Donald Trump has been misrepresenting election fraud since he began his campaign in 2016. He has never been able to show evidence of significant fraud. After losing the 2020 election, he accelerated his claims about election fraud, claiming that the election was stolen from him. He lost more than 60 court cases claiming election irregularities. Then he abused the power of his office trying to coerce officials to overturn the election. Finally, he incited a mob that assaulted the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the Congress from certifying the vote.

Despite his unprecedented actions to remain in power, millions of people seem to still support him. Despite never showing any evidence of significant fraud, some of these people seem to believe that the election was stolen. Donald Trump spewed hate ever since he came on the political scene, especially at his rallies. I believe this hate of Democrats, the media, the deep state, immigrants and anyone who disagreed with him was embodied by many of his supporters. This hate allowed for the assault of the Capitol and the belief that the election was stolen.