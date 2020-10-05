Voice of the People, Oct. 5, 2020

Dropping heroes relished

Concerning the controversy over taking down monuments of famous figures fallen from grace:

My comment does not deal with the usual issues such as monuments-as-history, or whether the famed subject was just a product of the time in which he lived. Rather, it is philosophical.

The majority popular sentiment appears to be this. Let’s forgive these flawed “heroes.” After all, we’re all flawed. Such imperfect specimens are the only kind history has to offer. Let the memorials stand. To remember Columbus or Robert E. Lee is not to glorify villainy. We hear such notes as these sounded in the public square.

Enter Shakespeare, with a competing viewpoint: “The evil that men do lives on after them, the good is interred with their bones.” This is hyperbole, of course, but not by much. I think these words mean that the sum of one’s good qualities may not suffice to expiate a single historical sin. It means also that there is such a thing as a fatal insult to American values.

Commonly, people are better remembered for the worst things in their biographies than for the best. We look for perfect heroes but delight in not finding them. The whole of history is our school for scandal. And we love it.