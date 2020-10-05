Voice of the People, Oct. 5, 2020

Dropping heroes relished
Concerning the controversy over taking down monuments of famous figures fallen from grace:
My comment does not deal with the usual issues such as monuments-as-history, or whether the famed subject was just a product of the time in which he lived. Rather, it is philosophical.
The majority popular sentiment appears to be this. Let’s forgive these flawed “heroes.” After all, we’re all flawed. Such imperfect specimens are the only kind history has to offer. Let the memorials stand. To remember Columbus or Robert E. Lee is not to glorify villainy. We hear such notes as these sounded in the public square.
Enter Shakespeare, with a competing viewpoint: “The evil that men do lives on after them, the good is interred with their bones.” This is hyperbole, of course, but not by much. I think these words mean that the sum of one’s good qualities may not suffice to expiate a single historical sin. It means also that there is such a thing as a fatal insult to American values.
Commonly, people are better remembered for the worst things in their biographies than for the best. We look for perfect heroes but delight in not finding them. The whole of history is our school for scandal. And we love it.
Beings like us — more of us critics, judges, gods than not — reserve the right not only to reserve forgiveness but also to punish posthumously the venerated but imperfect dead. Canceling monuments and such does just that. We frame these oustings as a timely political correction. I wonder, though, if it isn’t just that old devil Homo sapiens playing God again.
June Helton
Atlantic City
A.C. tax hike unjustified
All city residents of A.C. must be fully aware that house taxes in the city are being revised upwards and upwards without any justification, as per the notification read by all of us from the Professional Property Appraisers.
Have residents of the city asked why this is being done? Have the wages/incomes of city residents gone up suddenly, or have the property values in the city gone up recently? The answer is definitely no.
On the contrary, property values in the city have gone down recently. Then why this sudden favor of burdening city dwellers with more taxes? Can we all stand up and say a big no to these new unfair notifications?
Harry Harj
Atlantic City
Not all virus effects known
The president of the United States knew COVID-19 was a disease transmitted by air that we breathe. Children do get infected with COVID-19 and because some schools have opened, there has been an increase in infections.
Since COVID-19 is new, the dangers to someone’s health are not completely known. For example, some people who get chicken pox in childhood get shingles years later.
Six million people have tested positive for the coronavirus. I wonder how the virus might affect their health now and in the future.
Mary Ann Sparks
Somers Point
Restore A.C. civil service
People should support both ballot questions regarding N.J. veterans. Most other states offer tax breaks along with veteran preference for civil service jobs without stipulations.
Look what the state takeover has done to Atlantic City. The brave police and firefighters have had reductions in force and funding, and civil service rules are suspended.
The state takeover said they would go as close as possible to civil service rules but I think they have failed to do so. Some veterans have not been hired for ACFD despite being on the list of city eligible. But I think they made sure all of the women were who passed the “loosened” requirements, which were put into place to make sure no minorities were left out.
If people want to pay homage to the brave men and women who defended their freedom with their sacrifices, not only should both ballot questions be passed, but restore civil service in Atlantic City so to ensure all veterans are treated with dignity they deserve.
All non-vets who fly a flag speak English today because all veterans of all eras provided them with safety so they could enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I think that includes a decent job with protection and a guarantee that if you pass the job requirements, you will be offered a job for a job well done.
Michael K. Dale
Linwood
