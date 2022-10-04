Voice of the People, Oct. 4, 2022

Value of human life argues against abortion

Regarding the recent letter, “Make abortion legal in whole country”:

The writer says “government and religion are supposed to remain separated.” Everyone knows that murder is evil, even without religion. The Judeo-Christian ethics come from the Ten Commandments. Don’t people want to be protected by the commandment, “thou shalt not kill?” Religion protects their rights.

Science tells us that the child in the womb from the moment of conception is a human being. It is not religion that tells us this. The real problem is that human life is not recognized as human and abortion is not recognized as murder.

The child is a separate body within the woman’s body. It is not a part of her body. This is biology, not religion. It has separate DNA, separate blood type. No one has a right to kill another person. It is a question of equal rights. It is this right to life of the child that compels a woman to bring the fetus (baby) to term (birth).

It is not “ultra-conservative churches” but human beings who first value their own lives who recognize the right to life of the unborn. If the unborn are not safe, then who is? Abortions can be had at the present for any reason whatsoever. If that were applied to every human being, no one would be safe.

Abortion is “unsafe” for the child first of all. The child is killed. Whatever gave someone the idea that abortion centers are safe for the woman? Inspections and failure to comply are routinely ignored. How did Kermit Gosnell get away for so long killing the unborn?

Rev. H. James Hutchins,

Galloway Township