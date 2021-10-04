Voice of the People, Oct. 4, 2021

AI poses issues difficult for humans

Advanced technology devices such as robots can simulate human-like thinking and emotions (feelings). It is common to reach by phone an artificial intelligence (AI) programmed device when calling many companies. Those voice AI programs are able to have a conversation by phone with humans.

These advances are in line with a convergence of digital, biological and physical innovations. These innovations include quantum computing, genetic engineering and the various autonomous devices that include self-driving vehicles. Cyborg technology has advanced with the brain-computer-interface and the development of Neuralink by Elon Musk.

It appears that the advances made in developing AI robotics have unequally co-evolved with humanity. It is likely that society hasn’t matured emotionally enough to manage the risks that come when it is assumed that robots can simulate human thinking and appear to be conscious. Beyond that dilemma, the control upon societies by algorithms and apps has shockingly grown to levels that outpace human institutional safeguards.