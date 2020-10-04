Voice of the People, Oct. 4, 2020

Bikers yield to walkers

I have witnessed, countless times, Boardwalk pedestrians apologizing to bikers for almost being hit by them. How degrading this is to walkers, who always have the right of way on the Boardwalk. It is bikers who must adjust to walkers, not vice-versa.

The Boardwalk is a walkway as the name signifies; it was never conceived as a bicycle raceway shared with pesky pedestrians. But it is becoming just that. City officials seem to turn a blind eye to this emerging dominance of riders over walkers and the dangers it creates.

Pedestrians need to reclaim their rightful turf. Riders must slow to cruising speed and give up their imagined supremacy. No bikers should ever shout to walkers, “Watch where you are going!” And being a walker means never having to say you’re sorry to any cyclist.

Bikers need policing. Many go too fast for conditions. Some cyclists with electric motors race at 25-30 mph, twice as fast as city vehicles are allowed to go. They should be fined. Some speeding bikers weave dangerously. Near misses abound as daily miracles. I know; I’m a biker who sees all this every day. I myself ride at single-digit cruising speed as per the bicycle etiquette. No walker flinches at my approach.