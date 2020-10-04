Voice of the People, Oct. 4, 2020

Bikers yield to walkers
I have witnessed, countless times, Boardwalk pedestrians apologizing to bikers for almost being hit by them. How degrading this is to walkers, who always have the right of way on the Boardwalk. It is bikers who must adjust to walkers, not vice-versa.
The Boardwalk is a walkway as the name signifies; it was never conceived as a bicycle raceway shared with pesky pedestrians. But it is becoming just that. City officials seem to turn a blind eye to this emerging dominance of riders over walkers and the dangers it creates.
Pedestrians need to reclaim their rightful turf. Riders must slow to cruising speed and give up their imagined supremacy. No bikers should ever shout to walkers, “Watch where you are going!” And being a walker means never having to say you’re sorry to any cyclist.
Bikers need policing. Many go too fast for conditions. Some cyclists with electric motors race at 25-30 mph, twice as fast as city vehicles are allowed to go. They should be fined. Some speeding bikers weave dangerously. Near misses abound as daily miracles. I know; I’m a biker who sees all this every day. I myself ride at single-digit cruising speed as per the bicycle etiquette. No walker flinches at my approach.
What will it take to fix the problem? Sad to say, a horrific accident, a paradigm case no one can ignore. Only then, too late, will the city act. Only then will people say, “It was bound to happen.” Only then will electrically assisted bikes, scooters and boards be classified as vehicles, banished from the Boardwalk, and made to use the 5-mile bike lane on Atlantic Avenue.
Must we wait for this accident to happen?
Anne McGinnis
Atlantic City
Will still vote in person
This month I was 87. I have voted every year since I became old enough to vote.
I will vote at a polling place. I will wear a mask. I will stand in line. I will vote, rain or snow. I am proud of my right and duty to vote.
I will not vote for any party or person that recommends that I vote by mail. Many elections have been lost by vote by mail.
Charles J. Mears
Ocean View
Make rioting a fed crime
Is it time to end the Marxist insurrection? I say it’s time to enact a law making the insurrection going on a federal crime permitting a federal response. When rioting, looting and mayhem is permitted to continue unabated by governors and mayors, federal government forces should enforce control, restoring peace and tranquility to the law abiding citizens of this country.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
