Voice of the People, Oct. 31 2022

Vote for Republicans, remove socialist agendas

Term limits for Congress are essential to take back the federal government. As Thomas Jefferson wrote, “it should have been included in the U.S. Constitution — if not, the offices will end in abuse.” It would be no more than 2 terms for Senate and 4 terms for representatives. Harry Truman said, “Congressional term limits would cure both seniority and senility — both terrible legislative diseases.”

If we enact the 28th Amendment, it could end the corrupt permanent political cartel in Washington, D.C. Draining the swamp should be a goal for all U.S voters. Voting in November — for conservative Republican House and Senate candidates — will bring about a more balanced Congress and curtail the radical left socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders, Representative AOC and their radical followers from creating more chaos nationally and internationally.

The first two presidential acts by President Biden have crippled the country in 2 1/2 years: Shutting down Keystone oil pipeline and opening the southern border to “all seeking freedom.” The loss of our advantage in energy here and abroad has led to the weakening economy, high gas and food prices, and real anxiety as the chaos that naturally followed shocked everyone except those who wanted the end result to be more votes and a fast track to citizenship.

President Biden is now using oil from our Strategic National Oil Reserves because of the crisis at the pumps — which is disturbing as he seeks oil from hostile countries.

The shocking changes in the country in these 2 1/2 years are beyond belief. The socialist left agenda is causing havoc in schools, social issues and soft on crime

Chaos has criminals back on the streets without bail. Americans would love to visit many places but are afraid because of the high crime rates in many cities.

We must vote to remove socialist agendas that will further weaken our country — elect Republican candidates for a more secure future for all Americans.

Gail Zona

Galloway Township