Voice of the People, Oct. 31, 2021

Beach replenishment discussion not over

Many studies suggest that artificial beach addition has a variety of short- and long-term negative impacts on beach ecology, and depletes organismal abundance and diversity. Likely due to noise and turbidity, there are also negative impacts seen at and around mine sites, such as the avoidance of predator game species. This mirrors the anecdotal experiences of many anglers (this author included). Now relegated to the memories of surfcasters, the Jersey Shore was once replete with trophy striper producing-bunker blitzes. Some attempted justifications have been made by down-playing the effects of certain predator avoidance, but this does not take into account impacts on the recreational and commercial fishing industries.