Voice of the People, Oct. 31, 2021

Beach replenishment discussion not over
Many studies suggest that artificial beach addition has a variety of short- and long-term negative impacts on beach ecology, and depletes organismal abundance and diversity. Likely due to noise and turbidity, there are also negative impacts seen at and around mine sites, such as the avoidance of predator game species. This mirrors the anecdotal experiences of many anglers (this author included). Now relegated to the memories of surfcasters, the Jersey Shore was once replete with trophy striper producing-bunker blitzes. Some attempted justifications have been made by down-playing the effects of certain predator avoidance, but this does not take into account impacts on the recreational and commercial fishing industries.
Financial impact studies on replenishment lack comprehensive comparison to alternatives and/or combinatorial approaches. The impermanence of an artificial beach exacerbates the financial costs, as the process requires long term repetition. Some evaluations of soft structure shoreline stabilization on N.J. barrier islands suggested that, “despite the apparent benefits, the policy appears to be a net cost to society.” (Dundas et. al, 2017)
There are a variety of proposed ways, involving prudent, nuanced modification, which would alleviate the unpleasant impacts of replenishment. Ensuring that the mined sediment is similar in coarseness to that of the target beach is one of many examples. However, there are other hard structure alternatives to consider.
Offshore wave-breaks, gravel beds and boulder fields may be helpful. These could diminish erosion by mitigating onshore wave energy, seed marine life just offshore through the well-known reef-effect and reduce/eliminate the need for harmful beach replenishment.
At the minimum, additional studies from non-bias organizations are required for a more accurate understanding of beach replenishment impacts. Clearer, more transparent cost comparisons need to be made between various versions of replenishment and its hard structure alternatives. Even in the absence of additional data, however, logical speculation over this issue clearly suggests that the aforementioned alternatives to beach replenishment are environmentally and economically superior. Because beaches are beloved areas for many groups of people, discussions and public interest on this topic should be continuously fostered.
Adam A. Aguiar
Brick Township, Ocean County