Voice of the People, Oct. 31, 2020

Escape leftist schemes
I have a friend I have known for 40 years. A Greek, he jumped ship in New York as a young man and prospered here over the years. He also made numerous investments in Greece for members of his family.
I hadn’t seen him for a while and the other day I ran into him on the Boardwalk during my morning walk. He told me he was finished in Greece because the socialists had ruined the country and he wasn’t sure he wanted to keep up his investments here because obviously the left and the crazies are on the verge of taking over. He’s moved on to Argentina, he said. At least they remain a largely European advanced society and may retain a modicum of sanity. Good for him!
Smart lad to slip betimes away, from lands where common sense no longer stays, and though the left promises lofty dreams, it produces nothing more than bankrupt schemes. A lesson for all of us.
Vincent Torlini
Atlantic City
History for learning
A few short years ago radical Muslims destroyed many ancient and historical sites in Syria, along with the destruction and robbery of a number of museums. This was done, according to ISIS, for religious reasons, and to eradicate any history of those who worshiped in a religion other than their own.
Today in America, radicals are destroying history in the name of racial reasons. Statues torn down, movies taken out of circulation, words removed from the language, buildings renamed, just to name a few.
Are we really becoming a country controlled by radicals who decide what the history of the country should be? If so, America is in trouble. History is something to learn from, not destroy.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
Media bias is obvious
The definition of media bias is a lot like Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s definition of pornography — “I know it when I see it.”
News media bias is real. It reduces the quality of journalism, and it fosters distrust among readers and viewers. This is bad for democracy.
Conservatives are an alien species in many newsrooms. The resulting slanted (and occasionally hostile) coverage leaves conservatives rightly distrustful that the news media will cover them fairly. This breeds the perception that the mainstream media is out to get conservatives, and this perception has truly harmful consequences.
Opinion or fact or somewhere in between, the results of this bias include slanted news, withheld information, warped priorities and discrediting news sources that cover stories they intentionally ignore, all with the collective and intentional result of misleading the U.S. public.
Never has this bias been so blandly obvious as it’s been during this election year.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor
