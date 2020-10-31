Voice of the People, Oct. 31, 2020

Escape leftist schemes

I have a friend I have known for 40 years. A Greek, he jumped ship in New York as a young man and prospered here over the years. He also made numerous investments in Greece for members of his family.

I hadn’t seen him for a while and the other day I ran into him on the Boardwalk during my morning walk. He told me he was finished in Greece because the socialists had ruined the country and he wasn’t sure he wanted to keep up his investments here because obviously the left and the crazies are on the verge of taking over. He’s moved on to Argentina, he said. At least they remain a largely European advanced society and may retain a modicum of sanity. Good for him!

Smart lad to slip betimes away, from lands where common sense no longer stays, and though the left promises lofty dreams, it produces nothing more than bankrupt schemes. A lesson for all of us.

Vincent Torlini

Atlantic City

