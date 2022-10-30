Voice of the People, Oct. 30, 2022

No smoking on beach in the offseason too

Since the end of official beach season, the ignorant smokers feel entitled to pollute the air and litter the beach. They pretend they don’t know the law that’s been in effect for 3 years when confronted, even though they don’t smoke in the summer.

The amount of toxic smoking materials cleaned up by volunteers is enormous. It threatens marine life. Even worse is a child playing in the sand and finding a cigar butt.

The law applies to all. Have respect for the beautiful gift our shoreline provides. If you want to poison yourself by smoking, do it off the beach. It’s the law.

Audrey Palumbo

Mays Landing

Stockton may dominate the Chelsea community

Atlantic City needs to monitor and make some hard, rational, business decisions regarding the Stockton expansion. While allowing the institution created a hub to draw redevelopment in the Chelsea area, its plan seems not to become one with the community, but to take over the community. The current dormitory project is large and dominates the area. The land it’s using is off the tax rolls. One needs to question as to the logic of this moving forward.

Gary Kaiser

Egg Harbor Township