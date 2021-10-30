Voice of the People, Oct. 30, 2021

Media hides dangers

of Biden administration

The responsibility of the media is to speak truth to power. Having a Democratic president does not absolve them of that responsibility.

President Biden looked straight into the camera and said the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill won’t cost anything. But one way to pay for these giveaways is to increase the corporate tax rate. Guess who eventually pays the price -- yep, the consumer.

The secretary of Homeland Security says the border is secure. The DHS website shows that through August 2021 there were 1,472,655 encounters through the Southwest border. And now, the Justice Department is treating parents who are protesting at local school boards as potential terrorists!

One of the first actions of the Biden administration was to stop the Keystone pipeline. Shortly thereafter, the administration allowed the Russian pipeline to be completed. The national average for regular gas at year end 2020 was $2.195; in September 2021 it was $3.175 -- that’s a 45% increase in just a few short months. This administration took us from energy independence to having to go with hat in hand to ask the Saudi’s to increase production.