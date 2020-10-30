Voice of the People, Oct. 30, 2020

I consider this hypocrisy by the Republicans and it just astonishes me.

Lee Ann Monzo

Hammonton

Outdated views offensive

I found the recent Opinion page cartoon depicting President Trump snapping the facemask of Anthony Fauci, like a middle schooler snapping a girl’s bra, especially offensive. To me the message conveyed perpetuates Trump’s nonsensical attitude that it is not always necessary to wear a mask, even though wearing a mask is the most effective means people have of slowing the spread of the virus.

Another cartoon commenting on the replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg seems to imply that nominee Amy Coney Barrett is being discriminated against for no viable reason. In reality, the justice system should reflect reality. ACA and Roe v. Wade are laws of the land. It makes sense not to seat a judge who to me is clearly biased against these existing laws.

An article on Barrett implies that her faith is being unfairly considered an issue. The issue is that she is out of tune with the mores of society. I think the inevitable changes that come from modern life are ignored and actually considered negatives. This is the greatest country in the world because its people recognize that things change and adjust.