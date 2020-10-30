Voice of the People, Oct. 30, 2020

Woman in back intrusive
I watched the President Donald Trump Miami town hall on NBC. My eyes were continually drawn to the shaded figure of a young woman wearing an off the shoulder white top seated on the right just behind the president. I thought she constantly showed her agreement with everything the president said by nodding her head animatedly up and down. When he expressed distain, her body language drastically turned to quick back and forth nods of disgust. And in between there was constant movement in her little body that I felt was always in total agreement with Trump’s commentary.
I wonder if it made the viewers ignore the question asked about Roe v. Wade for women at risk of dying because of their pregnancies.
If that cute little agitated body made anyone or everyone fail to see or forget what a con artist there is in the White House, she was worth any amount she may have received.
Susan A. Schoen
Mays Landing
Biden needed notes
I laughed when I saw presidential candidate Joe Biden refer to his notes when answering a question from the audience.
How will he ever be able to protect us from China, Russia and our other enemies around the world.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Small polls unreliable
Regarding the recent story, “Stockton poll: Solid support for Trump in South Jersey; Biden and Booker lead statewide”:
There are polls that I find totally misleading when I see the actual number of people polled. The end of this article says the poll was conducted of 721 registered voters. I think that number is far from showing a true representation of most registered voters in the state of New Jersey.
I’ve seen results before from a poll of as few as 500 people out of the entire state.
Karen Peyton
Linwood
Senate shouldn’t matter
Regarding a previous letter, I just need to respond because it infuriated me when I read it.
A recent letter writer slammed the Democrats because of their resistance on confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and said that if it was a Democratic president and Senate majority leader, the Democrats also would push through a nomination.
Once upon a time we did have a Democratic president and the Republicans in the Senate stopped him from filling a Supreme Court seat because it was six months before an election year, let alone six weeks before an election.
I consider this hypocrisy by the Republicans and it just astonishes me.
Lee Ann Monzo
Hammonton
Outdated views offensive
I found the recent Opinion page cartoon depicting President Trump snapping the facemask of Anthony Fauci, like a middle schooler snapping a girl’s bra, especially offensive. To me the message conveyed perpetuates Trump’s nonsensical attitude that it is not always necessary to wear a mask, even though wearing a mask is the most effective means people have of slowing the spread of the virus.
Another cartoon commenting on the replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg seems to imply that nominee Amy Coney Barrett is being discriminated against for no viable reason. In reality, the justice system should reflect reality. ACA and Roe v. Wade are laws of the land. It makes sense not to seat a judge who to me is clearly biased against these existing laws.
An article on Barrett implies that her faith is being unfairly considered an issue. The issue is that she is out of tune with the mores of society. I think the inevitable changes that come from modern life are ignored and actually considered negatives. This is the greatest country in the world because its people recognize that things change and adjust.
We shouldn’t glorify the good old days of the 1950s and 1960s. Those days are gone and for women and people of color, that is a good thing. Don’t try to bring them back.
Dianne McCarthy
Millville
