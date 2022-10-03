Voice of the People, Oct. 3, 2022

Obedience article was extreme, unhelpful

Regarding the recent article, “The importance of obedience,” why is this not on the opinion page instead of being presented as a statement of fact? Certainly not all child psychologists and behavioral experts are in agreement with this extreme approach.

A helpful article could have included the various points of view from several authorities on the subject. I am fairly certain those other points of view would not have included references to “nuking” children.

Debra Hillman

Manahawkin

Russia-Ukraine war risks a nuclear winter

Russia’s latest strategy in its unprovoked war against Ukraine utilizes the largest nuclear plant on the continent as a shield, from which troops wantonly launch missiles mostly at civilian targets.

It’s shameful enough when cowards hide behind human shields dispatching weapons of war, deterring moral opponents from retaliating, but Vladimir Putin, raising the stakes many notches above sanity, puts much of Europe and his own nation at enormous risk, not to mention fallout affecting the entire world, ordering his reckless recruits to hunker down, shelling targets, rolling the dice as if an unthinkable nuclear catastrophe was merely a game of craps.

Maybe Putin, not to mention his compliant generals, is quaffing way too much vodka, inundating their collective judgment with delusions of grandeur.

Might the world be in shock, accepting this state of affairs, with less than a serious plan to avoid a world war and its potential cataclysmic results, notably a nuclear winter.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township