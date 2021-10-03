Voice of the People, Oct. 3, 2021

Northfield library decision secretive, suspicious
Who should resign on the Northfield City Council? How about the two subcommittee members who apparently censured a proposal to merge the Northfield Library with the Atlantic County Library System? As a retired librarian, I would assume their decision was supported by data showing possible fiscal savings, or deficits, and a comprehensive comparison of patron services offered by both libraries.
Where is the agenda and minutes of their meeting, and why was Mayor Erland Chau blindsided in this very “publicly announced” decision by two of Northfield’s council members? I think the library subcommittee members should resign if they did not follow a proper process to justify their conclusion to this proposal.
Luann Amodeo
Margate
I read with disgust about Gov. Murphy’s flip answer when asked if Vince Polistina is a New Jersey state senator. It seems that his stupid remark is the signature answer of his governorship. So I’d like to ask Murphy if he thinks he has been an effective governor for the state of New Jersey. But we already know his answer: “That’s above my pay grade,” leaving District 2 without the help and representation of a state senator.
Vote for Jack Ciattarelli and make sure that Murphy is one and done this November.
Alan Aronovitz
Ventnor
I read with dismay the plans to pay Atlantic City workers each $3,500 for keeping the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weren’t they already getting paid to do their regular jobs?
Volunteer firefighters get nothing extra for their service to their respective communities, county and state. Some of us even contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.
All we get from the state of New Jersey are burdensome regulations.
Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.
Weymouth Township
Another Labor Day has come and gone. Us working stiffs got a day off. Many did not, but I am a lucky one who did. We school janitors do not have even one day off in the summer but July 4 (contrary to what most folks believe). After this day off, the school year gets busy.
Someone has to pay for those helicopters and planes and all those nice vehicles, night-vision goggles, body armor and the security technology that the friendly Taliban is using against those who helped Americans in Afghanistan.
What a shame for the Americans who were abandoned by our commander in chief. At least President Biden got to continue his vacation, and Vice President Harris continued to stay far away from the Mexican border that is pumping up COVID cases. I’m glad Speaker Pelosi can visit the hair salon whenever the urge hits her.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Summer has ended. Was this a summer of fun? No, I’m kind of happy it’s done. This has been one of the worst summers in Sea Isle City. Last year with COVID restrictions was a walk in the park compared to 2021.
Fueled by the recent New Jersey cleanup bill and alcoholic beverages, or whatever else they could steal, teens and young adults were out of control in the city. We had unprecedented destruction of public property including dunes, dune fences, rest room facilities, memorial benches and private property. And every unlocked garage with a beer fridge was free for the pickings.
In their infinite wisdom, Gov. Murphy and N.J. Attorney General Grewal enacted a law mandating leniency towards teens when it comes to alcohol and marijuana. A byproduct of that bill was AG Directive 2020-12: Juvenile Justice Reform Directive. That directive was aimed at law enforcement, establishing policies, practices and procedures to further juvenile justice reform by diverting juveniles away from law enforcement and toward social or familial support whenever possible. In other words, teens were pretty much untouchable.
I know this issue is affecting the entire state. But right now, I’m more concerned with what is going on in my city, Sea Isle City. This is not the town I summered in as a child. This is not the town I brought my own kids to vacation in. This is not the town I bought into 10 years ago. I want that town back.
And if the laws need to change, let’s get them changed. And while changing the law is not going to fix all the problems, it should help. Let’s try and get this right for 2022.
Tony Ieradi
Sea Isle City
