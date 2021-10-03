Voice of the People, Oct. 3, 2021

What a shame for the Americans who were abandoned by our commander in chief. At least President Biden got to continue his vacation, and Vice President Harris continued to stay far away from the Mexican border that is pumping up COVID cases. I’m glad Speaker Pelosi can visit the hair salon whenever the urge hits her.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

Leniency for teens hurt Sea Isle summer

Summer has ended. Was this a summer of fun? No, I’m kind of happy it’s done. This has been one of the worst summers in Sea Isle City. Last year with COVID restrictions was a walk in the park compared to 2021.

Fueled by the recent New Jersey cleanup bill and alcoholic beverages, or whatever else they could steal, teens and young adults were out of control in the city. We had unprecedented destruction of public property including dunes, dune fences, rest room facilities, memorial benches and private property. And every unlocked garage with a beer fridge was free for the pickings.