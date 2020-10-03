Voice of the People, Oct. 3, 2020

Bring foxes back to O.C.
The recent story about rabbits taking over the south end of Ocean City was almost funny, except for the people who live there. There aren’t a lot of rabbits — there are thousands of them. They are destructive lousy rodents. Anything my wife plants is eaten the moment it sprouts through the dirt. They even killed two small rose bushes we planted by eating all the leaves. One morning when I went to get my Press of Atlantic City newspaper, the rabbits had eaten all the leaves.
They sit on my lawn and eat the grass down to the dirt, killing the grass. They are like locusts.
There is an easy fix to our problem. The reason we have so many rabbits and other rodents is because about three years ago, the red fox population died from the mange disease. I used to see the fox, in the early morning, hunting right in my yard. They were great! They kept the rabbit and other rodent population in check like magic.
Why can’t Ocean City government reinstate red fox into Corson’s Inlet State Park? It isn’t like they are bringing a new species into the area, the fox have been in the area forever.
Ocean City officials know the rabbits and rodents overrunning us in the south end are a real problem. I hope this problem will prompt some official to find a way to bring the foxes back.
Bernard J. Matthews
Ocean City
Civil society devoured
Presently there is an insidious riot devouring civil society, fueled by a sick upside-down alternate reality progressive liberal orthodoxy.
Seemingly the only entities standing in its way are the eminently flawed President Donald Trump and a candy-ass, wish-washy, gutless Republican Party.
The longtime loyal Democrat rank and file must realize that their party has been hijacked and they’re being played for fools.
The mob will be coming for them too.
Richard Ming
Atlantic City
No distancing on jitney
I am a senior resident of Atlantic City. I still drive, but at times, I need to use public transportation.
After returning from a religious service, I took a jitney to get home. When I first got on the jitney, it was empty. As we drove through the city, the driver took on passengers without regard to social distancing. As the jitney filled, I started to panic and asked to be let off.
There was no thought to follow the guidelines of scientific experts in regard to social distancing and to keeping the virus from spreading. Is it any wonder that the country leads the world in COVID-19 cases?
Helen Levine
Atlantic City
