Voice of the People, Oct. 3, 2020

Bring foxes back to O.C.

The recent story about rabbits taking over the south end of Ocean City was almost funny, except for the people who live there. There aren’t a lot of rabbits — there are thousands of them. They are destructive lousy rodents. Anything my wife plants is eaten the moment it sprouts through the dirt. They even killed two small rose bushes we planted by eating all the leaves. One morning when I went to get my Press of Atlantic City newspaper, the rabbits had eaten all the leaves.

They sit on my lawn and eat the grass down to the dirt, killing the grass. They are like locusts.

There is an easy fix to our problem. The reason we have so many rabbits and other rodents is because about three years ago, the red fox population died from the mange disease. I used to see the fox, in the early morning, hunting right in my yard. They were great! They kept the rabbit and other rodent population in check like magic.

Why can’t Ocean City government reinstate red fox into Corson’s Inlet State Park? It isn’t like they are bringing a new species into the area, the fox have been in the area forever.