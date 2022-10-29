Voice of the People, Oct. 29, 2022

O.C. needs free, open talk of parents’ rights

A weekly newspaper recently published a letter broadly denouncing Ocean City Council for approving a resolution backing the Parents Bill of Rights. The writer, a teacher, made the shockingly incorrect claim that, in endorsing the Parent Bill of Rights, City Council is violating separation of church and state guaranteed by First Amendment of the United States Constitution. She also stated that City Council has no right at all to discuss school matters. As a naval officer, this is particularly alarming because I served to defend the First Amendment right to freedom of speech for every American.

The First Amendment does include the “establishment clause,” which separates church from state but does not in any way ban religion from politics or public life. All individuals are free to bring their religious convictions into the public arena. (Members of the public frequently bring religion into public comment at City Council meetings.) The establishment clause has also been interpreted by the courts to mean that government officials should remain neutral toward all religions and not officially favor one religion or another.

Contrary to the letter writer’s claim, City Council made no endorsement of any religion at any time. They simply stated the belief that parents have the right to be informed about their children’s curriculum and to be able opt out of any part of the curriculum they deem inappropriate. Clearly, discussions about standards and school curriculum have nothing to do with religion and are therefore constitutional free speech protected by the First Amendment. In addition, since this issue affects the entire community, it is completely appropriate to discuss school curriculum at City Council meetings.

In a column in the weekly newspaper referring to this very issue, an editor said we need “more info (discussion), not less.” However, many of the letter writer’s and the LGBTQIA community’s misleading, derisive and derogatory comments are intended to demonize, intimidate, threaten and silence parents and to block civilized public dialogue on this issue. Rather than accusations and name-calling, the Ocean City community needs open and lively dialogue on pressing issues like this at every level because, as we all know, it takes a village to raise our children. We need more discussions, more rallies, more speakers at City Council and School Board meetings, and more letters to the editor. The free and open discussion of all issues and ideas is what keeps our democracy vibrant and healthy.

Finally, I’d like to offer the letter writer my copy of the United States Constitution, in which I highlighted the First Amendment, so that she can learn what Freedom of Speech is all about.

Dave and Marie Hayes

Ocean City