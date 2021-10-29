Voice of the People, Oct. 29, 2021

Seeing home violence is also child abuse
Yearly 15 million children in America witness domestic violence. The effects of domestic violence are very damaging to children physically and mentally. It can have short and long term effects depending on the child. Some children exposed to violence become bullies, commit violent acts, silent, avoiding people, and failure to form lasting friendships. Children exposed to long-term violence from toddler to teenager can become psychologically scarred into adulthood. They can develop an appetite for alcohol and drugs, academic failure, delinquent behavior, adult criminality and jail.
Developing minds cannot tolerate witnessing or dwelling in a home where there is constant fighting and verbal abuse. This type of behavior can ignite fear, anxiousness, and PTSD like combat soldiers reliving past events, while trying to concentrate in school. A percentage of young children and teenagers behave aggressive, violent and perhaps self-destructive with weapons. Studies have shown 40% of gun violence begins in the home and can filter into the streets. Some teenagers join gangs and engage in risky behavior parents are unaware off.
Domestic violence is everyone’s problem, not just some families. The fabric of violence in and out of the household presents a huge problem to the overall health of the nation. The U.S. must encourage parents who are aware of their violent behavior to seek professional help, and teach children to call 911 at age 3 and seek help from a trusted adult.
Better policies and funding must be available with less red tape for single women and mothers to escape from unhealthy, abusive and violent households. All houses of worship must cease encouraging families to remain with their spouse when love doesn’t exist. Love shouldn’t hurt, love shouldn’t be controlling, and love shouldn’t be a life sentence.
Sometimes, the best course of action is walking out the door and never looking back. A fresh start in a safe, peaceful and loving environment can reverse the negative effects of abuse, violence and control. It has definitely been an American tragedy for over two centuries, that we have allowed the scars of domestic violence to affect our communities because of ignorance.
Valeria Marcus
Atlantic City
Against the Democrats
Is there no lie that the Democrats won’t tell in election ads? The audacity of them claiming they will reduce taxes and protect the middle class.
The reason taxes are so high in New Jersey is because of the reckless finances and spending of the Democrats, the same as all other states run by Democrats. The only thing truthful about the Democratic Party is their appropriate mascot.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Limits to turn on red
Drivers need to be re-educated on a law that was put in place several years ago in order to save gas and keep flowing. It says when at an intersection and a red light and there are no signs prohibiting it, you can make a right turn as long as you come to a complete stop. There is no oncoming traffic and there are no pedestrians in any of the crosswalks.
Simple? It doesn’t say a driver can zip into flowing traffic and cut into it.
I have witnessed many close calls when drivers actually think they are in the right and pedestrians have to scramble out of the way to safety.
Driving and biking and walking can be dangerous enough when people follow the law, and can be deadly when they don’t.
Lew Bratspis
Northfield