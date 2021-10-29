Voice of the People, Oct. 29, 2021

Seeing home violence is also child abuse

Yearly 15 million children in America witness domestic violence. The effects of domestic violence are very damaging to children physically and mentally. It can have short and long term effects depending on the child. Some children exposed to violence become bullies, commit violent acts, silent, avoiding people, and failure to form lasting friendships. Children exposed to long-term violence from toddler to teenager can become psychologically scarred into adulthood. They can develop an appetite for alcohol and drugs, academic failure, delinquent behavior, adult criminality and jail.

Developing minds cannot tolerate witnessing or dwelling in a home where there is constant fighting and verbal abuse. This type of behavior can ignite fear, anxiousness, and PTSD like combat soldiers reliving past events, while trying to concentrate in school. A percentage of young children and teenagers behave aggressive, violent and perhaps self-destructive with weapons. Studies have shown 40% of gun violence begins in the home and can filter into the streets. Some teenagers join gangs and engage in risky behavior parents are unaware off.