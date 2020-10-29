Voice of the People, Oct. 29, 2020

The left supports packing the Supreme Court as payback for a duly elected president executing his sworn constitutional duty. They support ending the filibuster, which was intentionally designed to temper legislative initiative. They support adding three new states including Washington, D.C., in hopes of packing the Senate. They want to get rid of the Electoral College, effectively canceling voters in all but the five largest states. Unbelievably, they accuse President Donald Trump of threatening this democratic republic and the Constitution.

Yes, Trump is egotistic, frequently base, grating, obnoxious and embarrassing. He went to drain the swamp and it fought back hard, which magnified his personality flaws and the media put them in an echo chamber.

Recently declassified documents show that he was right about being spied on, the Russia hoax and impeachment. He was spied on, sabotaged and undermined, via a Hillary Clinton campaign operation that the FBI and CIA both assisted. He was impeached on a knowingly false Russian dossier paid for by Clinton.