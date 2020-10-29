Voice of the People, Oct. 29, 2020

For Hodson, Pfrommer
It is unfortunate that we live in such divided times where people focus more on political parties and the leaders of those parties, than the many accomplishments that have been achieved through hard work and dedication.
I have lived in Egg Harbor Township for 30 years and as I look around the town I see so many accomplishments — improved roadways, investment in recreation amenities for children and adults, upgraded signalized intersections, a new community center, a model for environmental stewardship and open space preservation with the EHT Nature Reserve, new sidewalks/bikeways, new schools and significant support for public safety and our completely volunteer fire department. All done while keeping taxes stable.
It has been done through a lot of hard work and dedication from people like Mayor Paul Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer, who I believe deserve everyone’s vote for reelection to Township Committee.
Thomas Prendergast
Egg Harbor Township
Direction of US at stake
Medicare eligibility at age 60, free college for all, forgive student loans, health care for illegals and $15 minimum wage are just some of the incentives team Joe Biden is selling to voters. Sounds awfully expensive, un-realistic and irresponsible.
The left supports packing the Supreme Court as payback for a duly elected president executing his sworn constitutional duty. They support ending the filibuster, which was intentionally designed to temper legislative initiative. They support adding three new states including Washington, D.C., in hopes of packing the Senate. They want to get rid of the Electoral College, effectively canceling voters in all but the five largest states. Unbelievably, they accuse President Donald Trump of threatening this democratic republic and the Constitution.
Yes, Trump is egotistic, frequently base, grating, obnoxious and embarrassing. He went to drain the swamp and it fought back hard, which magnified his personality flaws and the media put them in an echo chamber.
Recently declassified documents show that he was right about being spied on, the Russia hoax and impeachment. He was spied on, sabotaged and undermined, via a Hillary Clinton campaign operation that the FBI and CIA both assisted. He was impeached on a knowingly false Russian dossier paid for by Clinton.
Trump’s policies worked, the economy roared for everyone. He fixed the VA health care system, secured the borders, brokered a Mideast peace deal and exited globalist agreements that put the welfare of other nations ahead of U.S. long term competitiveness, domestic jobs and security. He has kept more campaign promises than any president I can think of. He’s done more for black lives in four years than Biden has done in 40 … and yes, he made America great again.
This election is not about liking a candidate. They are both gross, if you’re being intellectually honest. This election is about halting the country’s alarming lurch toward socialism. Think Venezuela. Hold your nose and vote for the capitalist you dislike, not the socialist you tolerate.
Vaughan M. Reale
Margate
Trump character deficit
President Trump says provocative things, then takes them back or denies saying them. He creates chaos and then wants to be recognized as the one stopping the chaos, if he stops it. Then he denies that he created the chaos in the first place.
The media reports what Trump says, but because he denied it, he says that’s fake news. He’s actually the fake. He withholds his financial information. He says he’s the best or greatest but he doesn’t prove it.
He is not the best example of a president of the United States. Before we concern ourselves with policy, we need to concern ourselves with character.
Michael Schimmel
Vineland
