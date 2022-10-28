Voice of the People, Oct. 28, 2022

Congress should vote

on all, shorter, bills

I am concerned with the voluminous bills that come before Congress like the one passed just before the August recess. It was 750 pages long and cost $739 billion, or about one billion per page, over 10 years.

I doubt that any legislators actually read these lengthy bills. Their staff does that and gives the boss a condensed version. This is bad policy and reminds me of Pelosi’s infamous comments about the Affordable Care Act when she said, “We should pass this bill so we can see what’s in it.” Unbelievable but true.

I would strongly urge that all bills be clean, stand-alone legislation limited to 50 pages. If you can’t make your case in that framework, why bother? In addition, the party in power decides which bills come to the floor for a vote. This is wrong. All bills should come to the floor.

If Congress worked five days a week instead of three, they could accomplish this.

Alan Stowe

Atlantic City

Cheney showed courage

in rejection of Trump

I will always remember Liz Cheney, who is vice chair of the Jan. 6th committee, for being dedicated to all the citizens of the United States. She showed courage and honesty when she told her fellow Republicans that one day Trump will be gone, but they will always be remembered for their in actions.

She is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. She also vowed to do everything she can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the oval office.

I would only hope that we see more Republicans with the courage of Liz Cheney, and hold Trump responsible for the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

They say no one is above the law. It’s time to do the right thing.

Larry Goldenberg

Smithville