Voice of the People, Oct. 28, 2021

Extend insurance subsidy

As a sheriff, I have witnessed the opioid epidemic that has plagued Atlantic County for years. Treatment programs for addiction are extremely expensive and people need meaningful insurance to cover the costs. Without this kind of affordable coverage, people are not able to receive the care that is vital for their recovery. Unfortunately, many residents in New Jersey — whatever their health care challenge — could soon lose access to affordable coverage.

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, many New Jersey families and individuals were able to participate in the federal insurance marketplace because of expanded health insurance subsidies. These subsides made insurance more affordable and reduced the number of uninsured residents in this state. Despite the success of these subsidies, they are set to expire at the end of 2022. If Congress fails to make the subsidies permanent in the federal budget, then millions of Americans will be at risk of losing their coverage. Enrollees could have their premiums rise by hundreds of dollars a month.