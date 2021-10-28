 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Oct. 28, 2021
0 comments

Voice of the People, Oct. 28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Extend insurance subsidy

As a sheriff, I have witnessed the opioid epidemic that has plagued Atlantic County for years. Treatment programs for addiction are extremely expensive and people need meaningful insurance to cover the costs. Without this kind of affordable coverage, people are not able to receive the care that is vital for their recovery. Unfortunately, many residents in New Jersey — whatever their health care challenge — could soon lose access to affordable coverage.

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, many New Jersey families and individuals were able to participate in the federal insurance marketplace because of expanded health insurance subsidies. These subsides made insurance more affordable and reduced the number of uninsured residents in this state. Despite the success of these subsidies, they are set to expire at the end of 2022. If Congress fails to make the subsidies permanent in the federal budget, then millions of Americans will be at risk of losing their coverage. Enrollees could have their premiums rise by hundreds of dollars a month.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to protecting and serving the community, which is why I raise this issue. I urge Congressman Josh Gottheimer and his colleagues in Congress to continue the work of advocating for affordable health care for all Americans by making these subsidies permanent in the final budget reconciliation. We need Congress to protect the health and safety of all Americans by continuing to provide this critical relief towards accessible, affordable care. These measures will create a foundation for pathways to creating heathier and safer communities.

Sheriff Eric Scheffler

Mays Landing

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News