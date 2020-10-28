Voice of the People, Oct. 28, 2020

Postmaster confident on delivering the ballots

With a record number of people across the country voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is actively working to ensure the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s election mail. As postmaster in Atlantic City I know this is our number one priority and we value our partnership with the boards of elections to ensure a strong coordination of the distribution and handoff of the mail-in ballots.

We take seriously our longstanding role in the electoral process, enabling voting by mail in thousands of elections over the years — and we are confident in our capability and capacity to deliver in this election season. Since Sept. 4, we have delivered more than 100 million ballots across the country, including both blank ballots delivered from election officials to voters and completed ballots delivered from voters to election officials.

While we continue to recommend that customers plan ahead and act early when they choose to vote through the U.S. Mail, we are focused on the timely delivery of ballots. Throughout October and November, the postal service has allocated additional resources and will use extraordinary measures including expanded processing procedures, extra transportation, extra delivery and collection trips and overtime to ensure election mail reaches its intended destination in a timely manner.