Voice of the People, Oct. 28, 2020

Postmaster confident on delivering the ballots
With a record number of people across the country voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is actively working to ensure the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s election mail. As postmaster in Atlantic City I know this is our number one priority and we value our partnership with the boards of elections to ensure a strong coordination of the distribution and handoff of the mail-in ballots.
We take seriously our longstanding role in the electoral process, enabling voting by mail in thousands of elections over the years — and we are confident in our capability and capacity to deliver in this election season. Since Sept. 4, we have delivered more than 100 million ballots across the country, including both blank ballots delivered from election officials to voters and completed ballots delivered from voters to election officials.
While we continue to recommend that customers plan ahead and act early when they choose to vote through the U.S. Mail, we are focused on the timely delivery of ballots. Throughout October and November, the postal service has allocated additional resources and will use extraordinary measures including expanded processing procedures, extra transportation, extra delivery and collection trips and overtime to ensure election mail reaches its intended destination in a timely manner.
As we continue receiving ballots by mail, residents of southern New Jersey should be assured that we are committed and actively working to serve them. Post offices and retail locations are open, our mail carriers are at the ready and our collection boxes will be monitored and cleared regularly.
Michael Margiotti
Atlantic City
Non-residents got ballots
Can the governor explain why my son who has lived permanently out of state for 10 years and my daughter who has lived permanently out of state for eight years received ballots? He will never have my vote.
Joe McMillian
Galloway Township
AP bias in Biden story
There have been quite a few letters to the editor recently objecting to the leftist bias in Associated Press articles. I am writing to add my voice to the chorus of readers who require balanced and truthful reporting.
The article, “Trump ups pressure on Barr to probe Biden,” contains not only misinformation but blatant lies. The reporters also resort to conjecture and opinion throughout, which would be more accurately placed on the commentary page.
The first sentence states that President Trump is calling for an investigation into unverified claims regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s pay to play corruption ties with Communist China. It has been verified that the computer belongs to Hunter Biden, the emails were sent by Hunter Biden and recipients of the emails have verified that they were sent by Hunter Biden.
Moreover, these facts have not been denied by Joe or Hunter Biden.
As far as the president calling on Attorney General William Barr to address these findings, there is nothing remotely inappropriate. An attorney general is supposed to investigate potential corruption. Especially in a case such as this, where there is tangible evidence.
The mainstream media, along with Twitter and Facebook, have tried to deep six any information or sharing of this story to the detriment of those who actually still believe these liberal outlets are reporting factual news.
I am hopeful that readers (as distasteful as it may be) will scrutinize AP articles and call them out for their dishonesty and non-adherence to simply reporting the facts.
Kathleen F. Pendlebury
Cape May Court House
