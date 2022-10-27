Voice of the People, Oct. 27, 2022

Change A.C. elections to focus on A.C.

Thousands of Atlantic City voters signed a petition earlier this year that successfully places a referendum question on the ballot this November, which asks voters if we want to hold regular non-partisan municipal elections in May for the offices of City Council and mayor. A yes vote on the referendum question would bring two important changes to Atlantic City: 1) our local elections would move to May. They would no longer be in June and November. 2) the political party labels of Democrat and Republican would be removed from candidates on the ballot. Atlantic City voters have a unique opportunity this November to take stronger control over local elections by placing people over political parties and voting yes on the ballot question.

The time has come to re-focus the elections for Atlantic City Council and mayor on Atlantic City issues, dynamics and people. Non-partisan local elections focus campaigns on people over politics (national, state, county, etc.). A focused local Atlantic City election in May would transform local elections from being somewhat about Atlantic City issues, to being solely about Atlantic City issues and dynamics. This re-focusing is key to reviving Atlantic City’s political culture.

Jesse O. Kurtz

Atlantic City

GOP should better defend its policies

I think Republicans have become such toadies. They should defend their policies instead of picking up their toys and going home. There used to be Republicans with moxie, Reagan, Eisenhower and Bush to mention a few who defended their positions. The Republicans of today follow their leader, who has become a leading toadie.

Lee Marcotte

Cape May Court House