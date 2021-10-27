Voice of the People, Oct. 27, 2021

Uncontrolled immigration threatens NJ, America

I came from Mexico, went to school, learned the spoken word of Americans, became involved in my community’s affairs. Now I want America to be saved from the tyranny of the Democrats who are communists disguised as socialists.

I am concerned that Gov. Murphy will let so many immigrants into New Jersey that I won’t be able to get work to earn money to live on.

There are so many illegal immigrants President Biden is letting across the border into the USA that has encouraged Murphy to say they can live here and that scares me very, very much.

Some of these immigrants are thieves, drug lords, rapists, murderers and are the scourge of the countries they are fleeing from. They come to America to live off the taxes we hard working American people pay.

New Jersey and our American way of life can no longer survive under the cruel and evil things Biden’s staff and cohorts are allowing to fester in America.

My friends and I talk politics and often wonder who the insane Democrats are who write Biden’s speeches, telling him what to say, as he stumbles to the podium to pretend to act like a president.