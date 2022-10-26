Voice of the People, Oct. 26, 2022

Cover costs to open clinical trials to all

Everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer. That is why I recently traveled as a volunteer of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to Washington, D.C., to ask our elected officials to support legislation that would increase the diversity of enrollees in clinical trials.

The DIVERSE Trials Act could expand enrollment opportunities and improve clinical trial diversity by ensuring that the trial sponsors can cover associated costs, like lodging and transportation, and tools to make access to lifesaving clinical trials more equitable and ensure trial participants are more socioeconomically, geographically and racially diverse.

I let staff at Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s office know that patients overwhelmingly want to participate in clinical trials but often face barriers and that we must ensure that those battling cancer can access the newest treatment options.

Dr. Kim Glazier

Margate