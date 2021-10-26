Voice of the People, Oct. 26, 2021

Stockton missed chance to be fair about police

Stockton University got it all wrong when it sponsored the recent seminar “Policing Post George Floyd.” It should have instead held an event to recognize and praise Atlantic City police officer Dan Kramer.

The whole country already knows that on May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin, a white Minnesota police officer, used poor judgment and excessive force. Because of that, George Floyd, a black man, died after he violently refused to get into a patrol car.

Hardly anybody knows that just a few weeks later, Dan Kramer, a white Atlantic City police officer, used good judgment, bravery and minimal force. Because of that, 19-year-old black man Aziz Abdullah lived, even though he led police on a high speed car chase while holding a gun.

On June 19, 2020, Abdullah was in a gunfight at the Sovereign Elementary School in Atlantic City. The area was crowded with parents and students for a graduation ceremony. At least 17 shots were fired.