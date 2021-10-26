Voice of the People, Oct. 26, 2021

Stockton missed chance to be fair about police
Stockton University got it all wrong when it sponsored the recent seminar “Policing Post George Floyd.” It should have instead held an event to recognize and praise Atlantic City police officer Dan Kramer.
The whole country already knows that on May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin, a white Minnesota police officer, used poor judgment and excessive force. Because of that, George Floyd, a black man, died after he violently refused to get into a patrol car.
Hardly anybody knows that just a few weeks later, Dan Kramer, a white Atlantic City police officer, used good judgment, bravery and minimal force. Because of that, 19-year-old black man Aziz Abdullah lived, even though he led police on a high speed car chase while holding a gun.
On June 19, 2020, Abdullah was in a gunfight at the Sovereign Elementary School in Atlantic City. The area was crowded with parents and students for a graduation ceremony. At least 17 shots were fired.
Officer Kramer saw this while stopped for a light at the corner. Kramer chased Abdullah’s car to Albany Avenue, and then to the expressway ramp. Abdullah lost control and crashed his car at the ramp. Abdullah then jumped out of the car holding his gun and ran into a wooded area. Kramer was right behind him.
Kramer could have shot, but he didn’t. Kramer instead called for back-up and set up a perimeter. Abdullah peacefully surrendered two hours later.
The overwhelming majority of police of all races in America are like Atlantic City’s Dan Kramer. Very few are like Minnesota’s Derek Chauvin.
Stockton did great harm to our community by putting a spotlight on Chauvin, while completely ignoring Kramer. We don’t have a police problem in America. We have a criminal problem.
Stockton should recognize that the community, not police, support a culture that is producing too many selfish, violent and dangerous criminals. Stockton should hold seminars urging the community to stop tolerating and enabling people who provoke unnecessary, difficult and dangerous confrontations with police. It is the community, not police, that needs “reform.”
Seth Grossman
Atlantic City