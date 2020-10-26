Voice of the People, Oct. 26, 2020

Release Trump-foe docs
There is a need for the truth to be told now in the waning days of this presidential election saga. That truth has only been recently partly revealed, by the release of previously classified, redacted notes and documents, regarding discussions among key persons in the Obama administration involving their activities to attempt to collude and create a fake narrative regarding candidate Donald Trump to stop his election, and to carry out a coup to topple and remove by any means necessary that legally elected president. The needed evidence of the full extent of that conspiracy lies in the remaining classified documents. Even with a presidential order for the “unredacted release” of all related classified documents by President Trump, those documents have yet to be released by Gina Haspel of the C.I.A., Christopher Wray of the F.B.I., or even by so-called supporter Lindsey Graham, Judiciary Committee chairman.
Whether by cowardly foot-dragging or by a concerted effort to hide it, this cannot be allowed to happen. The Pentagon Papers release brought into the light of day the false “Gulf of Tonkin” premise as the justification for escalating the Vietnam War, making fully known its ultimately consequential failure, the wanton waste of life, resources that could have been better spent, and a deep wound to national honor. These notes and documents about the effort against Trump must be given to the nation and its electorate, without delay, before an even more consequential tragedy befalls us all.
Bruce Todd
Waretown
Build Margate boardwalk
76 years is long enough to wait. The time is now to begin rebuilding Margate’s boardwalk. As old timers remember, the Great September Hurricane of 1944 destroyed it. We have been waiting 76 years to begin reconstruction and we are ready. It is a difficult job through sensitive areas, but if we all pull together as a team, the project will be completely expeditiously.
A boardwalk is a specialized type of public infrastructure thoroughfare. Here, air, land and sea all meet with an amazing combination of sea spray, sand and surf. The young and the old can all enjoy with easy access provided for everything from strollers to wheelchairs. The very fit to the not-so-fit can exercise and relax. Multiple generations of families can stroll past triathletes, as well as an occasional napper. Friends meet and strangers can become friends.
The crown jewel of every beach town is the boardwalk. Pedestrians and bicyclists are safely protected and away from inattentive or careless motorists. The boards gently absorb shock from feet; the sounds of wheels can be mesmerizing. All towns are proud of beautiful improvements that last for generations.
The funding for such a project can come from more than one source. After all, there are many beneficiaries. Tourists from around the country visit the Jersey Shore boardwalks, and so do many from overseas. The beach is a gift from Mother Nature for all to enjoy.
We should do everything possible to rebuild Margate’s boardwalk, not only to increase the attractiveness of the shore area, but also so that we can share these blessings with so many more.
Sean O. Donovan
Atlantic City
Poor anti-Barrett antics
For the recent hearings for a new Supreme Court justice, the Democrats once again tried their lying and cry-baby antics, with no legal or moral justification for delaying or denying Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. It only proved their contempt for the American people and the U.S. Constitution itself.
Their lies and fear mongering were totally without merit, and damaging to society and to the country. The Democratic Party is void of fairness and will do anything in pursuit of power.
If the positions were reversed, a Democratic president and Democrat-controlled Senate would not blink an eye before filling a Supreme Court vacancy before a presidential election.
Their spectacle had no place in these hearings. They embarrassed themselves and this great country.
David S. Chapman
Cape May
