Voice of the People, Oct. 26, 2020

There is a need for the truth to be told now in the waning days of this presidential election saga. That truth has only been recently partly revealed, by the release of previously classified, redacted notes and documents, regarding discussions among key persons in the Obama administration involving their activities to attempt to collude and create a fake narrative regarding candidate Donald Trump to stop his election, and to carry out a coup to topple and remove by any means necessary that legally elected president. The needed evidence of the full extent of that conspiracy lies in the remaining classified documents. Even with a presidential order for the “unredacted release” of all related classified documents by President Trump, those documents have yet to be released by Gina Haspel of the C.I.A., Christopher Wray of the F.B.I., or even by so-called supporter Lindsey Graham, Judiciary Committee chairman.