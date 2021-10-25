Voice of the People, Oct. 25, 2021

Demands on O.C. tried to politicize pickleball

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Pickleball rules, just not literally in Ocean City”:

I refrained from responding to the first article recent article about pickleball in the hopes that people would realize that the “gentleman” who spoke at the recent council meeting does not represent the Ocean City Pickleball community.

However, after seeing the Press editorial, I had to respond. No, I don’t live there; but I am on those courts almost every day. He was not selected to be the voice of the 800-plus people who play there. In fact, the vast majority of players were appalled and embarrassed by his tone and behavior. The sad fact is, he is attempting to politicize the game to further a personal agenda.

Rose Marie Quirk

Ocean City

Margate excludes public from online meetings

The Margate commissioners agreed to shut down participation in public meetings via Zoom web-conferencing software, as announced at the Margate Commission meeting of Sept. 23. Other shore towns including Ocean City proudly include homeowners via Zoom into town meetings.