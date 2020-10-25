Voice of the People, Oct. 25, 2020

President requirements

The nation is in chaos. We are being led down dark paths we should not go; party politics is more important than a president’s character. Why is this happening and why are we allowing it?

Noah Webster once wrote, “The principles of all genuine liberty and of wise laws and administrations are to be drawn from the Bible and sustained by its authority. The man who weakens or destroys the divine authority of that book may be accessory to all the public disorders which society is doomed to suffer.”

Abraham Lincoln wrote, “We have been preserved these many years in peace and prosperity. We have grown in numbers, wealth and power, as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God.”

Words of wisdom from the past that apply even more so today. Whoever is the next president, not only should he walk humbly with God, he must show America vision, take responsibility and serve, not be self-serving. Without these principles, there can be no trust and there will be a rise in corruption.

Ken Schorr

Manahawkin

