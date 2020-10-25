Voice of the People, Oct. 25, 2020

President requirements
The nation is in chaos. We are being led down dark paths we should not go; party politics is more important than a president’s character. Why is this happening and why are we allowing it?
Noah Webster once wrote, “The principles of all genuine liberty and of wise laws and administrations are to be drawn from the Bible and sustained by its authority. The man who weakens or destroys the divine authority of that book may be accessory to all the public disorders which society is doomed to suffer.”
Abraham Lincoln wrote, “We have been preserved these many years in peace and prosperity. We have grown in numbers, wealth and power, as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God.”
Words of wisdom from the past that apply even more so today. Whoever is the next president, not only should he walk humbly with God, he must show America vision, take responsibility and serve, not be self-serving. Without these principles, there can be no trust and there will be a rise in corruption.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin
Schaffer for school board
As a former member of the board of education and former school administrator, I realize the importance of electing board members who are committed and knowledgeable of all school matters which affect children’s education and taxpayers’ taxes. Today’s schools are complex, demanding prudent decisions which satisfy the taxpayers and, most importantly, the thorough and efficient education provided to the students. Achieving this balance demands very dedicated, sensitive community members who have the capacity to commit time and talents to making a school district outstanding in terms of the education provided to students.
I urge voters of Upper Township to choose Phil Schaffer, who possesses all of the attributes listed above. I have known him for many years and have had the opportunity to work side by side with him in the field of education. He is an outstanding school administrator who demonstrates compassion, resiliency, and a keen sense of adaptability.
Schaffer is aware of the diversity within society and he embraces the challenges that diversity brings. He engages parents, students and staff in developing programs needed to assist students, families and the community at large. He is a man of integrity who views everyone (students, parents, community members, and professionals) as people of value and worth. As a result, he will be an Upper Township Board of Education member who will consider all options and help to make decisions with professionalism and a dynamic vision for excellence.
Schaffer has the competency needed to continue the road to excellence which is the hallmark of the Upper Township School District.
Gregory T. Donahue
Ocean City
Suspicious voting changes
I agree with the recent letter writer about going to the local polling place to vote. We can pretty much do anything and go anywhere, but we can’t go vote in person?
I’m thinking this is a Democratic decision because this is the only way they can win and that’s by cheating. I’m thinking I don’t trust this decision at all. Just who will be counting these votes? This is a very underhanded, shady way for the Democrats to get Trump out.
We should not put up with all this bull that politicians have been handing out for four years now. They are a bunch of weenie, whiny, spoiled rotten brats.
Karlene Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Criteria for candidates
Many fellow citizens have already cast a ballot to decide who will lead the country over the next four years and apparently most have made up their mind well in advance of Election Day. For those who haven’t, I propose a key point to consider before deciding: Is good judgment evident in how a candidate conducts personal affairs some of which will or have directly affected others.
A recent example of sound reasoning relates to which candidate promoted the wearing of masks to protect people encountered (and oneself) from becoming infected with the coronavirus based on medical recommendations. Does the candidate have a history of abiding by laws governing the actions of both the rich and poor? Are facts and truths embraced directly or does the candidate conveniently color them to fit an ethos geared for personal advancement as their guiding life principle?
If an impulse of doing what’s right for the country as a whole motivates a voter, they’ll join a majority of fellow voters and citizens who’ve demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the direction we’re headed by applying the most valued tool we all have.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Reelect Vineland board
Some people may say that change can be a good thing. But in the case of the Vineland School Board election on Nov. 3, replacing even one member of the current school board would not be a good idea.
With the continued health issue (COVID-19) being dealt with by the current nine members, the voters should keep the board intact as they have been working for many months with Superintendent Mary Gruccio and the administration to stabilize the safety and education of the students. Therefore, the right thing to do is re-elect Tom Ulrich, Meghan Spinelli and Cedric Holmes so they may continue their work with the other nine members.
David M. Levin
Vineland
For Trump, not Murphy
We have a governor, and I use that term very loosely, in New Jersey who thinks it’s safer to gamble in a casino, eat in a restaurant, go to a gym, shop for hours in stores but can’t stand in line 6 feet apart with masks on to vote. What a complete joke.
People who don’t think there are going to be massive issues with mail-in ballots are as blind as he is. But that’s typical for N.J. Let’s borrow another $4 billion instead of cutting expenses and pork.
Higher taxes are coming, on top of the higher tolls and gas tax that just went into effect, for our kids and grandkids. But this is a liberal state with a liberal government, this is what they do. They don’t seem to care that we have the worst tax climate in the country.
So, if you like all these taxes, keep these officials; if not, vote them out.
And speaking of voting, you don’t have to like President Trump as a person, but if you liked having the best economy we’ve had in decades, the lowest unemployment ever, safer borders, better trade deals for U.S. workers and more money in paychecks from his tax cuts, then vote for Trump.
Mike Iepson
Margate
Confirmation hypocrisy
Please tell me one national Democrat who will go on record stating if there were now a President Clinton and Senate Majority Leader Schumer that they would wait until after the election to nominate and vote on filling the seat for the Supreme Court.
I would hope the general public could see through this ridiculous argument, and not just spit out their party’s talking points. Also, the political divide on Supreme Court nominations is easily traced to a certain party, so spare us all the “can’t we come together” healing pleas.
Peter Lish
Ocean View
