Voice of the People, Oct. 24, 2022

Board must defend its LGBTQ students

I’m a 2020 graduate of Ocean City High School, and I have never felt the LGBTQ community was accepted in the town. Being a town founded as a religious community, I was upset but not surprised to find groupthink vitriol directed recently at its LGBTQ students. In a rally on Sept. 8 in Mark Soifer Park, an out-of-town reverend and three candidates for Ocean City School Board spewed language I considered native to McCarthy era scapegoating.

The rally was intended to be about new health curriculum, yet somehow it devolved to depicting gay people, unnatural as one speaker accused them, as sex traffickers attempting to convert children to homosexuality. Their venomous words have created a community-driven frenzy to protect queer youth, including an online petition with 4,000 signatures.

Gay people are human beings, and in this case someone’s child. Christianity was built on acceptance, and this is not that, despite the candidates’ claims, they’re just appealing for your vote.

I went to OCHS, more recently than anyone running for school board. With what I consider the devastating amount of suicides that happened during just my four years, there are certainly higher priorities than this erroneous conspiracy about the LGBTQ community and the health curriculum. This rhetoric doesn’t help anyone. I’d rather see the real-life problems in the community fixed before the imaginary ones.

Queer kids exist; get over it or get left behind. Any time a child is intimidated like this, it ends poorly. The school district should publicly state their position which defends their LGBTQ students, specifically, per the request of the petition. Additionally, the three candidates should apologize to the queer students of Ocean City for their disgraceful behavior. Enough already.

Conrad Schmidt

Seaville

All taxpayers have college loans now

This loan forgiveness program is just another political ploy by the Democrats to get votes in November, because really, if you don’t know what a loan is, maybe you shouldn’t be in college. No one forced anyone to take out a college loan and for the taxpayers who don’t have a college loan, congrats you do now. You’ll pay it back in the form of taxes. Remember to vote.

Giancarlo Ioannucci

Galloway Township