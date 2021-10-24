Voice of the People, Oct. 24, 2021

An astute marketing strategy, almost coinciding with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin’s acceptable upper limit of $1.5 trillion, would be a proposal of $1.75 trillion to be paid out over five years. Bear in mind, the period of time for its disbursement, as in the original proposal, would not be emphasized for public consumption.

Both Manchin and Arizona moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema might agree to vote for a $1.75 trillion progressive legislative product albeit almost guaranteed to continue after its presumed sunset. We know once a benefit is granted, it is a daunting task to take it away.

Thus the progressive infrastructure legislation would pass through the Senate’s reconciliation process, requiring all 50 Democrats to be on board along with the vice president ready for President Biden’s signature, along with the linked $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

Furthermore, Democrats could point to the less formidable yearly price tag of $350 billion, being under half the $703 billion allocated for the 2021 military budget.