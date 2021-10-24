Voice of the People, Oct. 24, 2021

Unscientific vax mandate hurting health care
Gov. Murphy needs to follow the science of natural immunity. I had COVID in 2020 and participated in a study at Hackensack University Medical Center that revealed my antibody level remained high enough to donate antibodies for over 10 months.
As a pharmacist in the home-care business, I am amazed that the governor’s vaccine mandate did not carve out any legitimate exceptions. Our staff, which includes many nurses, could simply prove they had COVID or submit one antibody test and continue to serve the community, but instead nurses are resigning, and I must submit to 50 COVID tests this year.
This absurdity is contributing to the distrust of the mandate, stresses our health care system and ultimately hurts our patients in the end.
Peter W. Franklin
Haskell, Passaic County
Push spending trillions with annual figures
When it comes to marketing their ever-necessary progressive human infrastructure legislative product, Democrats are clueless.
The number $3.5 trillion is emblazoned upon the public mindset, broadcast far and wide, without emphasizing the period of time for its disbursement which is 10 years.
An astute marketing strategy, almost coinciding with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin’s acceptable upper limit of $1.5 trillion, would be a proposal of $1.75 trillion to be paid out over five years. Bear in mind, the period of time for its disbursement, as in the original proposal, would not be emphasized for public consumption.
Both Manchin and Arizona moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema might agree to vote for a $1.75 trillion progressive legislative product albeit almost guaranteed to continue after its presumed sunset. We know once a benefit is granted, it is a daunting task to take it away.
Thus the progressive infrastructure legislation would pass through the Senate’s reconciliation process, requiring all 50 Democrats to be on board along with the vice president ready for President Biden’s signature, along with the linked $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation.
Furthermore, Democrats could point to the less formidable yearly price tag of $350 billion, being under half the $703 billion allocated for the 2021 military budget.
Butter over guns is the way to go. The donkey party should delineate the substance of their progressive legislation, consisting of child care subsidies, enhancements to Medicare, initiatives to combat the existential climate crisis and so forth, far more urgent and necessary than building weapons systems, especially when America is presumably phasing out of foreign entanglements leading to endless wars.