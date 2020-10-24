Voice of the People, Oct. 24, 2020

Tinted windows risk
Help out the bicyclists; roll down your windows. If tinted front side windows are illegal on cars in New Jersey, why are there so many of them?
On crowded roadways bikers actively look to make eye contact with drivers pulling out of driveways and side streets.
If bicyclists can’t see you, they don’t know you see them. If you have tinted front windows, help a biker out; roll down your window and give us a wave.
This small courtesy can actually save a life.
Bud Smith
Seaville
Ask God for forgiveness
The coronavirus pandemic is doing what it’s supposed to do in the world at this time. People are, for the most part, doing what they have been asked to do by their governments to help keep it controllable. Everyone is waiting for it to end.
God, who made the whole universe, also is waiting. For what? God is waiting for repentance of all the people of certain and special sins against his commandments. People are obeying the rules of their governments — but what about the eternal Father’s rules, his commandments? Are the people of this world obeying these most important commandments, the only rules that really matter?
The Bible tells of the plagues and punishments God almighty sent to cleanse the world of sin. Even after the Bible was written, God had to cleanse the world many times when the people stopped obeying his commandments. They would not give up their killing, immorality, cheating, lying and so on. God made this world; he is not mocked. God is patient, but he will not let evil reign on this Earth. We can start the cleansing by stopping abortion immediately. Now is the time. No more waiting for years and years to pass the necessary bills.
God is slow to anger, but when he rises up our time has come. So let us be watchful, repent, change our evil ways and ask for forgiveness.
Thelma Scarpa Bucikowski
Vineland
