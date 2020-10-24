Voice of the People, Oct. 24, 2020

Tinted windows risk

Help out the bicyclists; roll down your windows. If tinted front side windows are illegal on cars in New Jersey, why are there so many of them?

On crowded roadways bikers actively look to make eye contact with drivers pulling out of driveways and side streets.

If bicyclists can’t see you, they don’t know you see them. If you have tinted front windows, help a biker out; roll down your window and give us a wave.

This small courtesy can actually save a life.

Bud Smith

Seaville

Ask God for forgiveness

The coronavirus pandemic is doing what it’s supposed to do in the world at this time. People are, for the most part, doing what they have been asked to do by their governments to help keep it controllable. Everyone is waiting for it to end.