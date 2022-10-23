Voice of the People, Oct. 23, 2022

Ventnor bulkhead projectat condo questioned

Did the Engineering Department bulkhead inspection review and approve plans to repair Ventnor on the Bay bulkhead with knotty moldy plywood? And why was work permitted to commence shortly after 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning?

When the Police Department was contacted, the dispatcher said they were told that permits are in order, but they did not see or record the permit information as part of their response, and that this was not their concern. However, the group that commenced work shortly told residents who asked to see permits they don’t need permission from anyone to work on the bulkheads.

Did the Ventnor bulkhead inspectors and city engineer really approve knotty plywood for bulkhead repairs? In good faith, I submitted an OPRA to the Ventnor City Government to request copies of all approved repair plans as required by Ventnor’s code and by state law. I look forward to seeing the permits, the approved repair plans, and the state approvals for this project, as well as the required pre-inspection by city officials, and post inspection as required by the city code and state law. I see no reason to trust those who insist they have the right to do whatever they want because they are acting in the public’s best interest.

Sadly, this is just one of many Band-Aid, kick-the -can-down-the-road repair practices that is hurting our high-rise condo and beloved city of Ventnor.

We pay over $330,000 per year in taxes from this one street address. We deserve strict oversight of all repairs, maintenance and replacement projects that impact the structural integrity of our 55+ year building and the structural integrity of the land that abuts our 700+ feet of badly damaged bulkheads.

Please use our tax dollars to require proper code enforcement for the safety and well-being of all who live in our community.

Marie deYoung

Ventnor