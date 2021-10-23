Voice of the People, Oct. 23, 2021

Atlantic City ShopRite a community effort
The CRDA recently moved forward on the project to bring ShopRite to Atlantic City. As the elected representative for the city’s Third Ward, where the supermarket is to be built, I am beyond excited!
For far too long Atlantic City has been a “food desert” without direct access to fresh fruits, produce and nutritious food. COVID-19 has shown us the devastating effects of food disparity on communities of color. The connection between nutrition and good health is undeniable.
The latest development in the long effort to attract a quality supermarket to Atlantic City has involved many stakeholders. In concert with the CRDA, and the administrations of former Mayor Frank Gilliam and Mayor Marty Small Sr., I helped facilitate meetings in every ward in Atlantic City. At these meetings, residents gave their input about the supermarket that they want in their city. One constituent directly stated: “I want a market that doesn’t have Billy-Bob Beans.” ShopRite addresses resident concerns.
Additionally, Bishop R. Fulton Hargrove, president of the Fellowship of Churches, which represents more than 40 area churches, answered my request to have the supermarket’s consultants make a presentation. Bishop Hargrove is to be commended for welcoming the presentation to this group of religious leaders.
Furthermore, we held meetings in City Hall, where the supermarket concept was presented. Finally, the city’s civic associations assisted us in getting information about the supermarket to their members. The Third Ward newsletter, which I send to my constituents on a regular basis, updated the progress of the supermarket. In a recent edition, I was permitted by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to convey her direct commitment and support for the new supermarket.
At its recent meeting, CRDA board approved the financial commitment of this crucial project.
A full-service supermarket is the next step in the development of Atlantic City. The supermarket project means Atlantic City will no longer be considered a food desert. This will significantly help close the health and nutritional disparity in the city and provide much needed jobs and economic opportunity for residents.
Kaleem Shabazz
Atlantic City