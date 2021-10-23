Voice of the People, Oct. 23, 2021

Atlantic City ShopRite a community effort

The CRDA recently moved forward on the project to bring ShopRite to Atlantic City. As the elected representative for the city’s Third Ward, where the supermarket is to be built, I am beyond excited!

For far too long Atlantic City has been a “food desert” without direct access to fresh fruits, produce and nutritious food. COVID-19 has shown us the devastating effects of food disparity on communities of color. The connection between nutrition and good health is undeniable.

The latest development in the long effort to attract a quality supermarket to Atlantic City has involved many stakeholders. In concert with the CRDA, and the administrations of former Mayor Frank Gilliam and Mayor Marty Small Sr., I helped facilitate meetings in every ward in Atlantic City. At these meetings, residents gave their input about the supermarket that they want in their city. One constituent directly stated: “I want a market that doesn’t have Billy-Bob Beans.” ShopRite addresses resident concerns.