Voice of the People, Oct. 23, 2020

The editorial says cannabis a “toxin,” says medical cannabis is a “farce” and says marijuana “has never been approved for use as a medicine.” The U.S. government holds a patent (#6,630,507) on the neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects of cannabis.

Pharmaceutical companies have numerous synthesized derivatives of cannabis (Marinol and Sativex for example); if cannabis doesn’t have medicinal properties, why are pharmaceutical companies trying to mimic its structure?

People should do their own research and not let The Press editorial perpetuate the stigma on the benefits of cannabis.

Robert Kane

Seaville

Backs Kennedy in 2nd

Many political ads of current circulation go far beyond the exaggerations of their predecessors. Formerly, generally speaking, most assaults upon a candidate’s character were built from a negative interpretation of a factual event. For instance, an office seeker might have been branded soft on crime by an opponent for an action 30 years earlier.