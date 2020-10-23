Voice of the People, Oct. 23, 2020

Alcohol worse than pot
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Don’t add New Jersey marijuana crisis to opioids and COVID”:
I was disheartened to read the newspaper’s antiquated position on legalizing marijuana. In hopes of moving past the “Reefer Madness” hysteria contrived by the U.S. government almost a century ago, here is some current cannabis information.
The bill to legalize is for adult (21 years) use, and if you argue that it will be more available for underage users, then I think by that logic we should keep alcohol illegal too. According to the NIH, 58% of high school seniors reported having drank alcohol, opposed to 37% who have smoked pot. The CDC, DHHS and Journal of Public Health reported decreased usage of cannabis among adolescent and young adult users over the past 20 years. JAMA Pediatrics published a meta-analysis of previous research and concluded that legalized cannabis does not contribute to increased youth use rates, and noted that in some studies youth cannabis use actually decreased.
Alcohol causes vastly more health problems than cannabis. The CDC reports that over 95,000 people die directly from excessive alcohol use; alcohol consumption is tied to heart disease, cancer, diabetes and liver disease.
The CDC and the body cited in the editorial, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, also state respectively that “more research is needed to know if and how cannabis use is associated with heart attack, stroke, and diabetes” and “the evidence is unclear as to whether and how cannabis use is associated with heart attack, stroke, and diabetes.”
The editorial says cannabis a “toxin,” says medical cannabis is a “farce” and says marijuana “has never been approved for use as a medicine.” The U.S. government holds a patent (#6,630,507) on the neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects of cannabis.
Pharmaceutical companies have numerous synthesized derivatives of cannabis (Marinol and Sativex for example); if cannabis doesn’t have medicinal properties, why are pharmaceutical companies trying to mimic its structure?
People should do their own research and not let The Press editorial perpetuate the stigma on the benefits of cannabis.
Robert Kane
Seaville
Backs Kennedy in 2nd
Many political ads of current circulation go far beyond the exaggerations of their predecessors. Formerly, generally speaking, most assaults upon a candidate’s character were built from a negative interpretation of a factual event. For instance, an office seeker might have been branded soft on crime by an opponent for an action 30 years earlier.
A segment of those who devise negative ads favor including in them a photograph of their target, original or doctored, if it implies the candidate is ugly, wicked, dippy or bewildered. The content of certain ads are so composed of imagination. They seem more appropriate for comic books than political literature. High on the list of these is a glossy flyer, having in the upper right corner a smiling picture of China’s president, his hands applauding as he appears to look approvingly at Amy Kennedy seated at the lower left. In truth, his appreciation is not being directed at her. He could be applauding companies that left the United States and government officials who signed China favoring trade agreements.
Ray Lewis
Corbin City
