Voice of the People, Oct. 22, 2022

Constitutional rights trump parental rights

When a school board member announces that they are running on a platform of parental rights, it sounds sensible. It sets off warning bells to educators like myself and here’s why.

The same parental rights argument was made after the Supreme Court ruled in 1954 that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. The same outcry was made when educators incorporated Black achievements into lessons and textbooks; books were banned. Sound familiar?

It’s happening now due to inclusive standards incorporating the LGBTQ+ community. Parents are asserting their parental rights. Books with diverse characters are being removed from libraries; teachers are being called groomers and perverts in regards to health standards.

The thing is, parents have rights, but not to control the educational system for their child alone. Public schools remain for the public good. Public education law reflects the priority of children’s freedoms to learn over parental freedoms of choice and control. Parents do not have the right to demand to make policy decisions for all children.

They have a right to opt-out of content. They have the right to send their child to private school. (This was a priority for my mother, a single parent working three jobs and bingo, so I could attend Catholic school.) They have the right to homeschool.

They obviously have the right to talk to their child about what they are actually learning instead of what some random person posts on Facebook. They have the right to talk to their child’s teacher about what they are learning. They have the right to see curriculum and textbooks. They have the right to visit the school and classroom.

Of course, parents should have rights and they do. Many people espousing parental rights want to destroy public education by undermining teachers, discrediting a teacher’s professionalism, and are paving the way for school choice vouchers. Thus resulting in a return to segregated schools — exactly what the parental rights crew of the 1950s wanted.

Christine Stanford

Upper Township