Voice of the People, Oct. 22,2021

Trend toward socialism

threatens freedom

I was delighted that two recent letters revealed the dichotomy of Democratic and Republican political parties.

One clearly Democratic with only one fact stated the writer’s distain for Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s freedom of choice.

The other, clearly Republican, contained an abundance of obvious information regarding the degradation of American politics and society.

So what’s it going to take to awaken and educate American citizens to what’s transpiring in American politics? For Democrats believing in a socialistic agenda that seems to align with Marxism, it’s OK to say whatever they want. Republicans don’t have the option or freedom of choice or opinion to say what they want.

The government belongs to the people, not the politicians who live off the citizen’s tax money and inside privileges and such. We are forced to live in the type of society that destroyed the Roman Empire and those nations around the world that have failed because their leaders chose socialism. America is at the inevitable crossroad of social and economic demise.