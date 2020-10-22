Voice of the People, Oct. 22, 2020

We have all been impacted by the opioid crisis in some way. The good news is that each of us can help to prevent opioid abuse in our communities.

Amber Cutano

Absecon

Backs Booker for Senate

I’m grateful to Sen. Cory Booker for taking the urgent and necessary steps to protect American citizens from future zoonotic disease pandemics with his new bill, the Preventing Future Pandemics Act, S. 4749.

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities, infecting millions, killing over 200,000 Americans to date, and triggering a disastrous economic downturn — all of which will be felt for years to come. Scientists have possibly linked the COVID-19 pandemic to live wildlife trade — specifically to a market in Wuhan, China, that sold at least 75 species of wild animals where an early theory thought the public was first exposed to the novel coronavirus. Live wild animals, including turtles, snakes, rats, hedgehogs, foxes, wolf cubs, monkeys and civets were being sold onsite for human consumption. These markets are filthy, crowded environments where animals are slaughtered on site, creating the perfect environment for zoonotic diseases to mutate, propagate and spread to humans.