Voice of the People, Oct. 21, 2022

Biden further divides, doesn’t address crime

The ads the Democrats are flaunting on television regarding the Inflation Reduction Act are failing to inform Americans that their act doesn’t take effect for up to five years.

The law has little to do with inflation. Actually, it could lead to even higher inflation.

President Joe Biden and his peers in Congress have been ignoring the violent crime that’s all around us.

Rather than bringing the American people together in a call for action regarding hate crimes and violent crime, Biden has made a speech to create even more division in society.

David Barsky

Atlantic City

Atlantic Cape involved in Aviation Day too

I enjoyed reading the article about the Girls in Aviation Day that was held recently at the Atlantic City Airport. I was, however, dismayed to see there was no mention that the area’s local community college, Atlantic Cape, was represented at the event.

Not only did the college have a table manned with college staff, one of their three planes was on display. People of all ages sat in the cockpit and had pictures taken.

In addition to the two pictures in the newspaper, there were well over 50 pictures of the event on the newspaper’s website and none featured the college.

Atlantic Cape offers various aviation degrees, ranging from air traffic control, to small unmaned aircraft system, to professional pilot.

The programs are growing and thriving, and with the Atlantic City Airport and Technical Center within a few miles of the college, it is a win-win for everyone. Signature Flight Support, where the event was held, houses the college’s aircraft.

Lyndse Costabile, one of the founders of Aviation Influence and a facilitator of the event, stated “the Atlantic City International Airport area is becoming more of a hub for aviation and aerospace careers.”

Amanda Wilson

Egg Harbor Township